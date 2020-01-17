The city’s longtime legal fight against Carowest Land, LTD took another twist in December, when the Texas Supreme Court refused Carowest’s request to review a 2017 appellate court decision that favored the city.
City Council members, meeting in executive session on Monday, were brought up to speed in on the latest decision involving a series of cases dating back to 2010.
City Attorney Val Acevedo couldn’t comment on the discussion, but regarded the Supreme Court’s refusal to review Carowest’s case as another victory for the city, which is considering what to do next.
“It is a big decision for the city and Yantis,” Acevedo recently said.
The Supreme Court’s denial, issued, Dec. 13, was countered with Carowest’s motion requesting a rehearing, filed the week of Dec. 23.
“We’re just waiting to see if the court is going to grant the motion, and it might ask the city for our response to that,” Acevedo added.
The legal battles stemming from city drainage construction projects have lasted for more than a decade, before the city hired Yantis Company as chief contractor for its North and South Tributary projects.
Carowest, owned by New Braunfels’ Weston family, owned a portion of property within the South Trib project. Not long after the company refused to pay a delay claim to Yantis on the city’s behalf, Carowest sued the city and Yantis, seeking damages for several issues.
A 2015 Comal County district court ruled against Yantis and the city, alleged to have violated bidding procedures, open meeting requirements and state bribery laws in awarding a $5 million construction contract to Yantis in 2011.
In June 2017, the Third Court of Appeals overturned that verdict, and in May reversed a district court order denying the city’s plea to the jurisdiction, but upheld a similar ruling against Yantis.
The court wearily noted, “This is the third appeal this court has been called on to resolve in an ongoing dispute among the city, Yantis and Carowest.”
Yantis Company CEO Mike Yantis Jr. also regarded the Supreme Court’s refusal to review the case as a victory.
“Yantis and the city of New Braunfels fully won and are now entitled to recover attorney’s fees from Carowest,” he said in a Jan. 5 email to the Herald-Zeitung. “My company got caught up in the crossfire just because of the mere fact we were the low bidder for South Tributary and North Tributary … We had to spend millions of dollars and hire a former (Supreme Court) Chief Justice (Thomas R. Phillips) to defend our company.”
Phone calls and emails requesting further comment from Yantis — and reaction from Carowest attorneys Jason Davis and Caroline Small of Davis & Santos PC — were not immediately returned Thursday.
Acevedo said the city is a step closer to resolving all the litigation that Carowest is still pursuing.
“We still have other cases that have not gone to trial related to this issue, and we could (return) to the trial court level,” Acevedo said. “But this is not final. It’s not over until the last case is gone; the city makes a decision on (recouping) attorney’s fees, and a variety of other things.”
Acevedo said the same day the Supreme Court refused Carowest’s request, it reversed part of the Second Court of Appeals’ decision in The Town of Shady Shores vs. Swanson, a similar case involving jurisdictional and open records issues. The court opinion included the city’s case against Carowest as a precedent.
“We believe that opinion pretty much settles every single argument we had raised in our briefing to the court,” Acevedo said. “But that ruling is important because it paves the way for some of the arguments we potentially would make in the remaining cases.”
