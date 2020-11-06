New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will discuss and consider approving several agenda items when they meet in November’s monthly session at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Action items include approvals of the district’s Pre-K selection committee; state-required district and campus improvement plans; locally developed assessments to identify at-risk students, and approving a contractor to install active threat alarms and enhanced emergency radio communications systems at New Braunfels High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.