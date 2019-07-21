CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels has selected a new Chief Medical Officer in Dr. Warren Albrecht of Hill Country Medical Associates.
Albrecht will continue his fulltime regular position as a co-owner and physician at HCMA while also taking on the duties of CMO for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels, effective Aug. 1.
As the CMO for CHRISTUS – New Braunfels, Albrecht will serve as the link between hospital administration and local physicians. Albrecht said he is very excited to serve in this role, and to continue the good relationships between hospital staff and doctors in town.
“I work with the physicians of the community at the hospital and in general as a liaison between administration and physicians to assure we continue quality of care and excellent patient experience — that’s what (CHRISTUS) strives for,” Albrecht said. “(CHRISTUS) is asking me to be a part of that — to give the physicians’ perspective and view and expertise, to help with some of the day in and day out, to help the hospital with planning.”
Born and raised in New Braunfels, Albrecht graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1978 before going on to do his pre-med degree at UT Austin, where he graduated from in 1982.
He went on to the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, where he graduated from in 1986, and did a residency in family medicine. In 1989, he moved back to New Braunfels with his wife and two children to practice family medicine.
“We’d just had a little one of our own and we had a 2-year old as well,” Albrecht said. “I started a practice in family medicine delivering babies at McKenna Hospital, working with several physicians I work with now.”
It was around this time Albrecht and a group of other physicians in the community pulled together to create Hill Country Medical Associates, which Albrecht co-owns.
While working as an attending physician, Albrecht said he was often in and out of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels, both while it was McKenna and after the transition to CHRISTUS.
“So I was getting to know the people at CHRISTUS who are taking care of my patients with me,” Albrecht said. “I realized quickly these were my kind of folks — I wanted excellent care for my patients and that is what they were providing.
Albrecht became involved in various committees within CHRISTUS and transitioned into leadership roles before being named Chief of Staff, a two-year position in which a physician serves as president of the staff.
“And then Jim Wesson approached me and asked if I’d be willing to be chief medical officer,” Albrecht said. “In the past, they would choose a retiree to do the job, but now I think they feel it’s beneficial to have a practicing physician.”
Wesson, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels, said he is very pleased to have Albrecht working with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels as the CMO, and that Albrecht is a well-respected member of the hospital’s medical staff and New Braunfels community.
“While Dr. Albrecht has previously held a number of leadership positions on our medical staff, we are excited about the opportunity this new role will provide him to focus on assuring CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels continues to offer a high level of quality patient care and excellent patient experience,” Wesson said. “Dr. Albrecht’s dedication to excellence, his commitment to patients and his personal values are a great fit with our ministry and our mission.”
As CHRISTUS Santa Rosa prepares to continue its expansion in New Braunfels with new facilities in the Veramendi development, Albrecht said he feels blessed to be a part of such a special time in CHRISTUS and in New Braunfels, and to serve as a community liaison.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with CHRISTUS, it has wonderful people and I’m pretty happy most days I go there,” Albrecht said. “The people are a big reason I’m doing this, and the administration is awesome, I give them and everyone at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels kudos.”
For more information about CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – New Braunfels, visit www.christushealth.org/santa-rosa/new-braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.