For New Braunfelsers looking for a different way to exercise, CycleBar is putting a new spin on working out.
CycleBar, a spin studio where clients workout on indoor bikes, is set to open Jan. 23 and is located at 2084 Central Plaza, Suite 107 in Freiheit Village. Local owners Abbey Carnes and Brittany Robbins said they are excited to bring CycleBar to New Braunfels and to be a part of New Braunfelsers’ fitness journeys.
“We met while working at the Marriott here on the river,” Carnes said of her friendship with Robbins. “Growing up here and seeing it now, New Braunfels is leaps and bounds larger and we’re excited to be a part of that.”
What’s unique about CycleBar is it has classes that can fit any level of athlete, Carnes said.
“Spin is for everyone, whether it’s someone who wants a low impact workout because of their knees or someone who is looking to push harder on their outdoor bicycle,” Carnes said.
Carnes said she and Robbins immediately connected with CycleBar’s mission after trying out a class together.
“We both loved it,” Carnes recalled. “We’d been looking for a brand and after the class we both looked at each other and said ‘What did you think?’ … On three we both shouted how much we liked it, and it was a lot of positive feedback.”
While CycleBar is a part of a franchise, this will be New Braunfels first cycle studio — joining other class fitness options such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre and Orange Theory.
“CycleBar is a part of Xponential Fitness, and so is Pure Barre, so it’s within that family,” Carnes said. “However each is independently owned, so we hope to convey to people we are local owners, we live here and work here and play here as well.”
From a Texas mural on their entrance wall, to merchandise specific to Texans, Carnes said she and Robbins are excited to bring a New Braunfels-specific studio to the area.
“When we were thinking of ideas for this studio, corporate asked us to think of specific touches we wanted for just our location,” Carnes said. “We wanted it to have a local vibe and be a community within this community.”
Each class is taught by a “CycleStar,” an instructor who helps design classes and the schedule, Carnes explained.
“We have performance rides, themed rides — so say an instructor really wants to do like a Beyonce-themed class, all the music will be Beyonce — or we have our Wine-down Wednesdays, just a lot of different options,” Carnes said.
CycleBar clients can purchase classes or a membership online at https://www.cyclebar.com/location/new-braunfels. When they come into the studio, they check in on an iPad, and pick up special pair of cycling shoes in a cubby corresponding to the number on the bike they signed up for.
These special clip in shoes help the client stay on the bike and in the zone. The studio also supplies number combination lockers for storing personal affects, as well as towels, water and restrooms.
Inside the actual studio is 45 bikes. The blacked-out walls give the rider a feeling of confined privacy and allow them to focus on the instructor. Multicolored lights flash in rhythm with the songs, and two TV screens tell riders their statistics and how they compare to others in the class.
“Or for some rides, we might just tell the riders to stay with the beat of the music and just have music videos on the TVs, so it really is something for everyone,” Carnes said.
CycleBar is offering a Founders special right now at $109 per month for members interested in signing up. For more information about CycleBar, call 830-302-4195.
