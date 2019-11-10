It’s a class of 20 for the 2020 Rising Stars.
The New Braunfels Jaycees, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung have selected 20 winners for the 2020 Rising Starts of New Braunfels Award. These individuals are being recognized for “making contributions to the community through their professional activities and civic engagement,” according to a statement from the chamber.
The award honors New Braunfelsers under the age of 40 who are excelling in their careers, bettering New Braunfels through volunteerism, and who are poised to be the community’s next generation of great leaders.
“Being a winner last year and being in the third year of the awards, we’re very proud of all this year’s winners,” said Matt Smith, Jaycees president. “I think we’ve got a good group of 20 that show promise, leadership and strong involvement in New Braunfels which makes our community a better place to live.”
The stars will be celebrated at a formal gala on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. at The Milestone.
The event will include a social hour, dinner, a presentation of awards to the honorees and the announcement of the 2019 Distinguished Young Leader Award.
Allison Humphries, the winner of the 2018 Distinguished Young Leader Award, will make the announcement of this year’s winner. The name of the winner is kept confidential until the gala.
The Distinguished Young Leader will be selected from the 2020 Rising Star awardees as “someone who stands out from the crowd and deserves special recognition for their many contributions,” according to a chamber statement.
A committee made up of New Braunfels Jaycee alumni, representatives from the chamber of commerce and the Herald-Zeitung selected the winners of the 2020 Rising Stars of New Braunfels Award.
Tickets and sponsorships for the gala will be available beginning Sunday, Dec. 1.
“We look forward to celebrating all the winners at this year’s gala,” Smith said.
The winners of the 2020 Rising Stars of New Braunfels Award are:
• David Brawner, 39, New Braunfels ISD
• Stephen Brockman, 39, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
• Justin Castillo, 31, NB Hoop Masters
• Erica Clarke, 24, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
• John Coker, 27, USAA
• Sarah Doeppenschmidt, 37, True North Counseling
• Francesca Edwards-Hays, 39, Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels Emergency Department
• Matt Gandrud, 29, State Farm Insurance
• Michelle Haag, 38, Reliance Residential Realty
• Lindsay Haas, 36, Hoffmann Financial Services
• Heather Harrison, 39, Hope Hospice
• Graham Hauptman, 39, GVEC
• Ryan Kelso, 30, NBU
• Emily Lane, 32, ASA Properties
• Heather Orsak, 29, The Perfect Day
• Tiffany Quiring, 33, River City Advocacy & Counseling Center
• Alex Sieczkowski, 27, Valeo Chiropractic
• Rylan (Ky) Slone, 28, GVEC
• Kathryn Walters, 35, New Braunfels Presbyterian Church
• Christopher Werk, 36, Faust Brewing Company
For more information about the Rising Stars of New Braunfels, visit http://www.nbjaycees.com/risingstars.
