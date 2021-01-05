Comal County Commissioners on Thursday will entertain a handful of items during their first meeting of 2021, including forming a committee to review proposals for establishing a system that will enhance services for mental health patients in the county.
On Nov. 23 commissioners approved requests for proposals or RFPs for a new Community Resource Referral Platform that will share information on patients and their needs. On Thursday they will form a committee to evaluate and review RFPs of companies seeking to develop the system.
