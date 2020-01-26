A 30-year-old New Braunfels man was killed early Saturday after he rolled his motorcycle and was struck by oncoming Interstate 35 traffic, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communication coordinator, said first-responders were called to the 4800 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes across from the Walmart Distribution Center, around 6:45 a.m.
“They arrived and located a male motorcycle rider who was deceased from injuries sustained during the crash,” Ferguson said.
The motorcyclist was identified as 30-year old Tyler Muennink of New Braunfels. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Ferguson said next of kin had been notified. Police were on the scene for approximately four hours, he said.
“The initial results of the investigation indicate that the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and laid the bike down, causing him to be struck by two oncoming vehicles,” Ferguson said. “The drivers of those vehicles were not injured and are not facing any criminal charges.”
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said two fire engines, EMS ambulance and a fire truck were on the scene for nearly four hours.
“It was a three-vehicle accident and the only injury was to the person on the motorcycle,” Obuch said. “We had three signed refusals (for medical treatment), and we stayed on the scene to assist the police department with traffic control.”
NBPD traffic units diverted northbound I-35 main lane traffic off of the highway at Exit 193. Names, ages and cities of residence for the other vehicle drivers and passengers were not immediately available. Obuch said NBFD units departed at 10:38 a.m. Police reopened the interstate to traffic around 11 a.m.
“Speed, alcohol, and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash,” Ferguson said. “NBPD appreciates the patience of area drivers and the inconvenience the closure of the highway may have caused as the investigation was underway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.