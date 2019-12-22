The Christmas-New Year’s travel rush began Friday, with millions of Americans expected to take to the roads and skies for holiday destinations over the next two weeks.
The American Automobile Association estimates 115.6 million will travel by car, plane, train, bus or cruise ship between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 – even more for those extending their holiday vacations through Sunday, Jan. 5.
The days leading up to Christmas will be busy ones at the airport, with today and Monday, Dec. 22-23, projected as the busiest. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, says traffic jams are likely to peak on Thursday, Dec. 26.
“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week,” said Trevor Reed, INRIX transportation analyst. “Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will save time and reduce stress this holiday season.”
TripAdvisor projects 44% of holiday travelers will fly on or right after Monday, Dec. 30.
“We’re expecting the Friday before Christmas to probably be our busiest day this month, with around 28,000 passengers passing through security,” said Bryce Dubee, public information officer with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re coming off one of our busier times of the year – the weekends around Austin City Limits Music Festival, the Formula One race and Thanksgiving – where we were seeing upwards of 31,000 outbound passengers on peak days, so we don’t envision too much strain to our capabilities over the next few weeks.”
Dubee encourages travelers to be prepared for the airport to be busy, especially during between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., ABIA’s busiest time of the day for security screening.
“We encourage our passengers to allow themselves at least two hours before a departing flight when arriving to the airport,” Dubee added.
AAA Texas projects 9.3 million Texans will travel in all transportation modes through Jan. 1, the most in nearly 20 years since it began tracking in 2000 and an increase of 3.8% over last year. More than 8.6 million of holiday travelers will drive to destinations.
“Texans are expected to travel in record numbers to wrap up 2019,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas vice president and general manager. “The state continues to enjoy a strong economy and some of the least expensive gas prices in the country. That combination is giving confidence to people who wish to spend their dollars on travel.”
The Texas Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety caution drivers to take their time, avoid alcohol, and get plenty of rest before starting on their journeys. DPS troopers will conduct traffic patrols throughout both high-traffic periods — Dec. 20-29 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers.
“The holiday season gives us many reasons to celebrate with friends and family, and it’s up to every one of us to make sure that we do so responsibly, including driving without distractions and obeying traffic laws as we travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” said Steven McCraw, DPS director. “DPS troopers will increase their patrols, along with many other law enforcement partners across the state, throughout the remainder of the year.
“Troopers will be on the lookout for anyone violating the law and will remove dangerous drivers from our roadways — all in an effort to protect the public during the holidays.”
During the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcement periods, troopers issued nearly 100,000 citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including speeding, no insurance, and seat belt/child safety seat usage. Enforcement resulted in 353 felony arrests, 348 fugitive arrests and 351 DWI arrests.
Locally, the New Braunfels Police Department is increasing patrols and enforcement over the holidays through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which receives state and federal funding for additional officers at various times throughout the year.
“Officers will be working hard over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to keep local roads safe,” said David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator. “The STEP grants allow us to have extra officers on patrol to specifically target speeders, drunk drivers, distracted drivers, those not wearing seatbelts and those disregarding traffic signals at busy intersections.”
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said his deputies will be looking for the same.
“We’re urging everyone to drive safely and allow extra time to get through all the traffic,” he said, adding CCSO will have additional patrols through the period. “We’ll be having (deputies) out Christmas Eve and Christmas, and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We ask that people be cognizant of the traffic and that they just be careful.”
