Holiday driving tips

The Texas Department of Public Safety offers these tips for safe travel during the holidays:

• Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

• Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

• Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

• If you can steer it, clear it: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic.

• Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

• If you see a road hazard or something suspicious during the holidays, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

• Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

• In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways. For road conditions in Texas, visit drivetexas.org.