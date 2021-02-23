As temperatures returned to the mid-70s Tuesday, it seemed like the week-long wrath of winter through New Braunfels and Comal County happened a year ago.
It started with an icy glaze that coated bridges and overpasses on Valentine’s Day afternoon last Sunday and ended when the last of the black ice and crusted snow melted away on Saturday.
“We registered 6.5 inches of snow here in New Braunfels, a record for the month of February,” said Paul Yura, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport, of 4.5 inches of powder snow that fell Monday, Feb. 15 and 2 inches of wetter snow that fell throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Yura said it didn’t break the overall record for monthly snowfall, 9 inches on Jan. 12-13, 1985.
He said the 5 inches of snow that fell Monday was the third most to ever fall in a 24-hour period, led by the 1985 total and 6.3 inches that fell on Jan. 24, 1926.
The week included South Central Texas’ longest deep freeze since 1951. San Antonio had 106 hours of subfreezing temperatures —four days, 20 hours -— only 2 short of its 108-hour record set that year. Austin’s 6 days, 20 hours shattered its four-day, 16-hour mark, also set in 1951.
It was a brutal week for first-responders, especially the 3 degrees on Tuesday, Feb. 16. It was the fourth lowest temperature ever, just behind the thrice-tied record 2 degrees, set most recently Dec. 23, 1989.
“It wasn’t just the number of calls but the technicality of the calls — trying to get our trucks in and out,” Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said. “It seemed like working the ski lifts in Colorado — people were getting desperate with calls for information and services.
“We helped people get wood, split wood and tried to keep them warm — with a wind chill of -2 it wasn’t pleasant.”
“We had just a ton of calls throughout the storm,” New Braunfels Fire Department Capt. Tyler Hindman said, adding most calls were for icy slips and falls and stuck elevators after power outages began Sunday night and continued through Wednesday evening.
“There were a lot of busted pipes that also set off fire alarms,” he said.
Hindman said firefighters spent 5 hours containing a residential fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Trail early Tuesday.
“Our gear froze, along with the regulators on our air-packs — it wasn’t the funnest,” he said. “Each of my gloves must’ve weighed nine pounds.
“We were able to get water on (the blaze) before the water went out. We had water (tankers) available for structure fires the rest of the week, but didn’t need them.”
Tuesday evening brought more freezing mist and drizzle, which made streets impassible all day Wednesday, followed by Thursday’s second round of snowfall, a wet mix that added another layer on top of the ice.
“Our number of service calls were still pretty high — mostly for assistance or alarm calls due to the cold, wind and snow,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “Lots of abandoned cars on the roads, and there were some accidents.
“Most people stayed home, but everywhere there were neighbors helping us and helping each other — with big trucks vehicles out of the snow. I saw it repeatedly — and made me feel proud.”
“It was a challenging week, especially on the peak days of the snow and ice,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, of police department activity last week.
“Luckily all of our officers were able to make it to all calls for service, even though weather conditions had deteriorated throughout the city,” Ferguson said.
Phone lines at the local NWS office went down Monday, Feb. 15 and weren’t restored until late Friday.
“I’m still a little shell-shocked by what just happened, and don’t want to forecast anymore freezing weather,” Yura said, adding the short- and long-range weather forecasts call for sunny skies and more reasonable temperatures.
“By far the worst of the weather is behind us, and I hope we can get back to repairing things and getting our infrastructure back intact again,” he said.
The NWS forecasts sunny conditions to last through Wednesday, with a 40% chance of showers during the day Thursday, increasing to a 50% chance that evening.
