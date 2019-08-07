By Will Wright
The Herald-Zeitung
An attic fire Monday night temporarily evacuated dozens of elderly residents from their rooms inside an assisted living center, fire officials said.
New Braunfels Fire Department Lt. Greg Patty said units were sent to Gruene Senior Living Center, 1820 East Common Street, just before 9 p.m. Monday.
“Units responded to a report of a fire at the location,” he said. “When crews arrived, they were met with smoke inside the building and that sprinkler heads had activated.”
Patty said a small fire originated in the building attic. Residents were evacuated until the fire was extinguished around 10:15 p.m. He said there were no injuries, with the cause of the fire still under investigation on Tuesday.
Further information on the scope, location and estimated damages caused by the fire was not available. Calls to Gruene Living were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
