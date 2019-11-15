For David Pfeuffer, serving the New Braunfels community is as simple as carrying on a family tradition.
The native New Braunfelser, a direct descendent from early original settlers, remembers growing up in New Braunfels when it was small and quaint.
“I grew up on the water,” Pfeuffer said. “We’d spend all day out by the island.”
A Unicorn, Pfeuffer met his high school sweetheart-turned-wife his junior year. Pfeuffer played tennis all four years of high school, and even helped teach tennis at John Newcombe’s .
“I even got to go to England to play in 1981,” Pfeuffer said. “That was pretty cool.”
Pfeuffer went on to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, where he received his business degree in finance.
“I played some club tennis during college, but focused mainly on grades,” Pfeuffer recalled. “I didn’t know until I’d been there a while my family actually has a long history tied to A&M.”
Pfeuffer’s ancestor Sen. George Pfeuffer served as director of A&M and as a president of the board of directors in 1884. Pfeuffer Hall, the first building built solely as a dormitory at A&M and which was later demolished in 1954, was named for him.
After graduating in 1987, Pfeuffer was given a chance to move to Houston to work in real estate — a job offer he turned down after deciding he wanted to go to law school.
“I didn’t want to live in Houston,” Pfeuffer said. “I knew I wanted to eventually come back to New Braunfels.”
After seeing his own father serve as a district judge, Pfeuffer felt law school would be a good option — a decision his parents agreed with.
“I hadn’t been preparing at all for law school so I had to take a year to study for the LSAT,” he said. “The first few months after college, I spent three months in Australia and traveling all over the world.”
Pfeuffer ended up attending Baylor Law, where he graduated in 1991. He and his wife Tammy married the same year and returned to New Braunfels.
“After working for Ken Brazle’s office out of San Antonio for a bit, I started my practice here,” Pfeuffer said. Pfeuffer now works under Langley & Banack.
Pfeuffer was one of the five members who helped found the New Braunfels Community Foundation, which he attributes mainly to Cecil Eager.
“Cecil was just awesome, he had a vision and I said, ‘If you’re in, I’m in,’” Pfeuffer said.
A Wurstfest opa, former Downtown Rotary president and former president of the Sophienburg, Pfeuffer volunteers year round. The father of two daughters has also served on the board of Eden home, a member of the Central Texas Junior Golf Board, president of New Braunfels Historic Museums Association, on the chamber board and more.
“My oldest Erika just graduated from A&M and has been working at the Sophienburg,” Preuffer said. “My younger daughter Emma is in high school, and getting ready to head to college soon.”
Pfeuffer said he couldn’t imagine a better place to live and raise a family.
“It’s home,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.