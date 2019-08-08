In the 97-degree heat, Sandeigh Kennedy was sorting through various pairs of shoes on Wednesday, looking for the perfect 255 pairs.
She arranged the children’s, men’s and women’s shoes in groups of 50, figuring out how to create a physical representation of all the lives lost in the 255 mass shootings that have happened in the U.S. since the first day of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.
Congress defines mass shooting as shooting with three people or more victims, not including the shooter. The FBI and other organizations define a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not counting the shooter.
“Shoes are deeply personal, it’s a small section, a little piece of who we are,” Kennedy said. “You step over your kids’ shoes in the hallway. We have our favorite pair that we go walking or running in.”
The project came to her when she woke up Sunday morning to another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio.
The day before, it was closer to home: El Paso.
“I woke up on Sunday, and all I could see is a long line of black shoes,” she said.
Her friends texted and reached out to her, saying, “I can’t believe this is happening again.”
Originally, she wanted to do the project for herself, to help her process the tragedies.
“Not a specific number, but human beings, precious lives that are now gone or have been impacted for the rest of their lives,” Kennedy said.
She started working on the installation at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Others have rallied around her to help, bringing more shoes.
Her friend, Tiffany Quiring, who’s the outreach and development director for River City Advocacy, offered RCA as a shoe drop-off.
People from out of state even reached out to Kennedy and asked to send in shoes. Now she has shoes from California, Colorado and Indiana.
While the number was 255 on Wednesday, she is on standby in case the number changes. She’s also making cards she plans to place next to the shoes containing the date, city, number shot and number killed.
She will put the project up for the RCA’s vigil being held in remembrance of those impacted by mass shootings tonight.
She plans to put the shoes on the grass at the Main Plaza where people can interact with them and get close to them, so the installation is personable.
People are encouraged to bring flowers to place next to the shoes. Afterward, they can take a flower, as a reminder of what happened.
“We need to make a conversation about mental health, classism, racism and gun control,” Kennedy said. “It’s a complicated subject — we want to make it black and white, and it’s not.”
The installation will be put together prior to the vigil and taken down right after. And she’s okay with that, explaining that even a small impact can inspire change.
The vigil will be held Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza, 111 W. San Antonio St.
RCA and Kennedy encourage those attending to bring flowers.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2627536843924644/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.