This year’s Taste of the Town had the most sponsorships and tickets ever to raise funds for New Braunfels ISD students and staff.
Thursday night’s event welcomed more than 700 people to sample various food from local sponsors, with ticket sales going toward the district. It was also the NBISD Education Foundation’s 10th anniversary of the annual event, and students helped put on a show.
“It was a fabulous event, we had an amazing turnout,” said the foundation’s executive director, Reagan Parks. “This year we had the drum line come in from Castell Street, and they marched down the hallway to the Sequin Street entrance where the doors opened and that was the grand entrance.”
Event goers weaved in and out of the New Braunfels Civic/Convention’s rooms and hallways, boasting decorated tables and bite-size foods. The New Braunfels High School choir and jazz band entertained the guests who could also participate in a silent auction and raffle.
In the past, the event fell on Tuesday but this year’s event on a Thursday made all the difference, Parks said.
“Everybody was excited it was on a Thursday night this year, everybody was in a very celebratory mood,” Parks said.
The foundation, started in 1999, provides funding for programs when state funding cannot close the gaps. Since 2001, it has been the “vital link” between community and the district, and has provided more than $600,000 in grants and supplemental funding.
In 2019, 16 grants were awarded to district campuses totaling more than $45,000. More than 650 attended last year’s event, which featured 40 area establishments and raised more than $75,000.
The Foundation has not yet finished totaling funds raised during this year;s event.
The “True Blue” main sponsor of the event was Hill Country Tech Guys. “Gold” sponsors included H-E-B, the McKenna Foundation and Veramendi Development.
“Silver” sponsors included Moody Bank, Brauntex Materials, Inc. and Gossett Implant and Oral Surgery.
Among the participating eateries were Buffalo Wings and Rings; 2Tarts Bakery; Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill; The Reel Seafood Company; Freiheit Country Store; Fresh Healthy Café; Las Fontana’s Mexican Kitchen; Huisache Grill; Montana Mike’s Steakhouse; On the Grind; Potbelly’s Popcorn; Tri-City Distributors and Capitol-Wright Distribution.
