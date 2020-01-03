A 23-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after staging an apparent one-man crime spree, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
CCSO criminal investigations Sgt. Brian Morgan said deputies responded to three separate reports of incidents occurring in the same neighborhood — the 4700 and 4800 blocks of Old Highway 81 — between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Morgan said the first call was for a burglary in progress; the second for a truck that had crashed into a fence, and a third for burglaries of several vehicles and building entrance at a business. In between, county fire marshals responded to a residential fire in the same neighborhood.
“At 9:04 p.m. (Saturday) we responded to a burglary call in the 4800 block,” Morgan said. “Upon arrival, the deputy observed a vehicle that had crashed into a fence and wedged into a pipe near a business. The motor was running and the lights on and it was still in gear.”
Morgan said the deputy reviewed a video taken by the property owner, which showed a man prowling his grounds earlier that evening.
“We have yet to find that encounter,” Morgan said. “But it showed a man crawling through an opening and going to various vehicles parked on the property. The man entered one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, started it and drove off. He rammed two of the gates on the property before running into the fence.”
Bits of clothing and blood, eventually traced to the suspect, were found at that scene, Morgan said, before a second call came in at 9:07 p.m.
“It was for a report of burglary in progress, with another call for a vehicle accident at the same location,” Morgan said. “Several witnesses pointed down the road, in the direction where the suspect had fled in a Ford F-150. While inside the compound, deputies witnessed a fire that broke out at a residence in the 4700 block, approximately 200 yards away.”
Morgan said one of the deputies observed a man walking near the residence, who was stopped for questioning.
“His face was covered in soot and he had dried blood around his left eye,” Morgan said. “He said the people who lived there were his co-workers, but when asked about the injuries to his face he said ‘I’d rather not talk about it.’”
Nikolai Nnaemeka Hykel, 23, of New Braunfels, was detained by deputies, who soon had more to investigate. A third call, at 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, came from an assistant fire marshal looking into the cause of the residential fire.
Morgan said the marshal noticed a portion of the fence separating the residence and a business was missing, and that the doors to business were open. Deputies found pry marks to three parked vehicles, with electronic equipment on the ground and inside a partially open duffel bag.
Morgan said at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, another deputy returned to speak with the property owner. There, they found more pieces of torn clothing, torn shoelaces and footprints believed to be from the suspect’s shoes.
“The shoes had a very unique design, and one of them had a broken lace,” Morgan said.
Hykel was taken to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000; and burglary of vehicles. He remained in the county lockup on Thursday in lieu of $13,000 in bonds; Morgan said more charges could be added after the fire report is filed.
“All of these calls and incidents are part of an ongoing investigation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.