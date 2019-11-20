The proposed Comal County Vulcan quarry’s pending air permit will be the first item on the TCEQ Commissioners’ meeting this morning in Austin, and anti-quarry advocates are hoping to make a strong showing against final approval.
The attorney representing Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Friends of Dry Comal Creek will speak during a short allotted time before commissioners consider the proposed decision recommended in September by the State Office of Administrative Hearings administrative judges to approve the permit.
“Our attorneys will have 10 minutes to speak, Vulcan’s attorneys will then get 10 minutes, then the TCEQ executive director will have seven minutes and OPIC will get seven minutes, so all the arguments will be just over a half an hour,” said David Drewa, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry spokesperson. “The commissioners are supposed to consider the full body of evidence — all the public comments made back in public meeting in February of 2018, and then decide if they are ready to render a decision.”
Citizens will not be given a chance to speak, but can register for the record 45 minutes before the meeting beings.
“The TCEQ commissioners may choose to agree or disagree with the SOAH recommendation. They may render a decision at this meeting or may delay the decision until a future date,” Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry members said in a public appeal to Comal residents to make a showing at the meeting.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be at 12100 Park 35 Circle, Room 201S, Building E in Austin.
“We need a big show of force in Austin (Wednesday morning),” Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry’s statement said. “Let’s make sure the three TCEQ commissioners know not to mess with Comal County.”
Drewa said a large showing could show the commissioners how adamantly against this quarry Comal residents are.
“We’re hoping the TCEQ commissioners will disagree with the SOAH judges recommendation and will send this back or deny the permit, that’s what we’re hoping,” Drewa said.
For more information about Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry, visit www.stop3009vulcanquarry.com.
