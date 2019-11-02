Comal County saw drops in nearly all crime categories compared to the previous year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s latest report of nationwide crime statistics.
The report, released Sept. 30 as part of the FBI’s “2018 Crime in the United States,” contains crime data from law enforcement agencies that voluntarily participate in the agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program.
The county’s UCR only reflects offenses reported by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, which are separate from statistics reported by New Braunfels and other county police departments.
CCSO Criminal Investigations Capt. Rocky Millican said this year’s report indicates total violent crimes in the county decreased from 178 reported in 2017 to 137 in 2018, and property crimes dropped from 668 to 517 over the past year.
“As the second-fastest growing county in the U.S., I expected to see more thefts, especially those related to construction,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said, “But I’m glad to see those numbers go down, especially with the same number (of patrol deputies) as we’ve had in the past.”
UCR totals violent crimes from the subcategories of murder/non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and property crimes from total instances of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.
Across the board Comal County’s numbers decreased in violent aggravated assaults (from 120 to 95), rapes (47 to 44), murder/manslaughter (4 to 1); and robberies (7 to 2). The property crimes of burglary (199 to 161), larceny-theft (420 to 320) and motor vehicle thefts (49 to 36) also declined from 2017. There were no cases of arson reported in 2017 or 2018.
Reynolds attributed the decreases to assigning patrols to areas where they are needed and also provide a visual crime deterrent.
“It’s focusing on getting deputies where they need to be,” he said. Reynolds admitted increased numbers of surveillance cameras used by residents and businesses have helped, he says his department has focused on community crime-prevention efforts and programs.
“It’s about that interaction – subdivision and neighborhood watch programs – and establishing relationships throughout the county,” he said. “(The decreases) are some of the results that come from that.”
FBI’s current Summary Reporting System (SRS), which since 1930 has been main method of filing crime statistics, will be retired beginning in 2021. The CCSO has begun switching over to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which adds more subcategories for filing and tracking crime statistics.
“The county’s records management system (Odyssey) has multiple platforms used by a variety of departments across the county,” Millican said. “The information technology said the vendor has assured that we will be NIBRS-compliant by the end of this year.”
When up and running, Millican said NIBRS will provide a more detailed look into crimes committed throughout the county.
“It gives us a snapshot of where we need to be focusing our resources – by the types of crimes and when and where they occur,” he said. “It will help us to come up with better strategies to approach and fight those crimes.
Millican said NIBRS will be used to develop an online portal that the public can access to see when and where crimes are committed throughout the county.
“All of this will help crime fighting as a whole,” he said. “If the public can see those hotspots, they can give us the tips that will help us solve crimes faster and reduce those that impact the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.