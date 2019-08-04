Area churches and nonprofits are gearing up for the annual Big Serve in September.
John Almquist, lead pastor at Springs Community Church, said the event is an opportunity for local churches and nonprofits to link arms together and serve the community.
“It’s demonstrating that our faith is not only in word but also in action,” Almquist said.
Each year the event has grown, with more churches and nonprofits getting involved.
“We will be involving more local churches simply because more churches are aware of it and will have the opportunity to serve more strategic partnerships throughout our county,” Almquist said. “We have the privilege of expanding the scope while keeping the same heart and intention behind it.”
The Big Serve is similar to a career fair, except instead of connecting job seekers with employers, it aims to connect volunteers with the nonprofits that need them. During the event, nonprofits, such as Connections or St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be present for people — religious or not — to learn about the organizations’ missions and sign up to get involved.
“They can walk around and hopefully introduce themselves, get to know someone individually and take steps of further commitment,” Almquist said. “Our whole hope is to actively engage people, not just once a year, but get them serving on a consistent basis.”
Prior to the volunteer fair, the event will start off with service projects at various nonprofits, including mowing lawns, building houses and crocheting mats for homeless people.
“We've built relationships where individuals will just go to these different nonprofits and serve from about 9 a.m. to about noon,” Almquist said. “And then all the churches are going to come together.”
He said people often view churches as insular, staying to themselves.
“We really see that was never the heart of Jesus Christ,” Almquist said. “Yet he always meant for folks to come, to be reminded of him, to remember his kindness and his love.”
The event will be free, and visitors do not have to be regular churchgoers.
“We'd love for folks to come even if they don't believe in Jesus and they want to come and serve,” Almquist said, explaining the event is open to everyone.
Childcare will be provided for kids 5 and under. Lunch and the nonprofit fair will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at T Bar M Camps, 2549 State Highway 46 West.
Those wanting to participate in the service projects or who have questions can contact Kim Francis at bigservenb@gmail.com.
