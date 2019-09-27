Each of the past several years, fall cleanups of Canyon Lake trash were postponed by rain.
While it’s certainly welcome after a particularly hot and dry summer, organizers are hoping precipitation holds off for the sixth annual Canyon Lake Community Clean-Up, now soliciting volunteers for the Oct. 5 event.
Keep Canyon Lake Beautiful and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake are partnering for this year’s event, which begins at 8 a.m. with a check-in and safety briefing at the Community Resource and Recreation Center pavilion, 125-A Mabel Jones Drive in Canyon Lake.
Samuell H. Price, natural resource specialist and volunteer coordinator with the corps, which oversees lake operations, said Canyon Lake was among the first public lands to host National Public Lands Day events 26 years ago. He said barring rain, between 100 to 200 participants come in for cleanups of water ways, trails, parks, shoreline, underwater and surrounding woods.
“This has become an annual tradition in which thousands of spectacular volunteers throughout the nation come together to help beautify and care for our public lands,” Price said.
The clean-up, annually held to commemorate National Public Lands Day, cleans up areas and buildings at Overlook Park and other locations around the Canyon Lake. The last fall event held under dry skies was in 2015. Inclement weather and rising lake levels postponed last year’s event from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20, when conditions postponed it until last spring.
Price said friends and families can form teams and select their work preferences throughout selected lake areas, and all will be credited for volunteer services. Those who register in advance will receive lunch, one free park-use day pass, T-shirts and opportunities to win door prizes. All are welcome to stay after lunch and attend special classes following the cleanup: Recycling, Search and Rescue, and How a Dam Works.
Volunteers can sign up for a project of their choice by visiting the SignUpGenius.com website, https://bit.ly/2m8HPgz
For more on the corps, call Price at 830-964-3341 or visit www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/canyon; contact Keep Canyon Lake Beautiful at 830-907-2300 or gmail to KeepCLBeautiful@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.