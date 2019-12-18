The U.S. Postal Service is prepared for the holiday season and will offer extended retail hours at several locations. Whether customers need to ship quickly or have plenty of time, the Postal Service has an option that will make shipping convenient and affordable.
Select Postal facilities are extending their hours leading up to Christmas Day. These designated offices will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
Locally, New Braunfels’ post office, at 686 S. Seguin Ave., will be open 8-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Additionally, the post office in Schertz will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Extended hours at designated offices will continue through Dec. 23. Customers can check tools.usps.com/find-location.htm and/or call 1.800.ASK.USPS for hours at specific Post Offices.
Busiest mailing
and delivery days
Thanks to more people shopping earlier and shopping online, the Postal Service’s “busiest day” notion is now a thing of the past. Instead, the Postal Service now has a busiest time, and it starts two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 - 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, with 200 million packages delivered.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 13 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season. That includes package deliveries seven days a week in many communities, when 8 million packages are expected to be delivered each Sunday during this period.
Skip the trip and ship online
Consumers don’t even have to leave home to ship their packages, simply visit usps.com. The Postal Service anticipates Dec. 16 will be the Postal Service’s busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift. And usps.com is always open.
It’s estimated nearly 400,000 consumers will use the Click-N-Ship® feature and other online services on Dec. 16 to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and even request free next-day Package Pickup.
New this year
There have been some changes made to how you can ship your packages this year. For safety reasons, as of Oct. 1, you can no longer drop off stamped packages — which means using individual stamps as postage — that are more than one-half inch thick and/or weighing more than 10 ounces into blue collection boxes, building mail chutes, or Post Office mail slots. Instead you must go to a retail counter or use the self-service kiosk (SSK) to purchase a postage label. If you opt to use the SSK, to buy a postage label, you can drop off your package in the package slot, not the mail slot, at a Post Office. If a restricted package is found in a collection box, mail chute or lobby mail slot it will be returned to sender. Mail that is returned to sender will have a Customer Return Label attached explaining the restrictions and reason for return. So don’t take any chances this year, make sure to follow the new package mailing guidelines.
Click-N-Ship customers are unaffected by this change.
Additional tips
Informed Delivery is the Postal Service’s free daily digital preview of what’s coming to your mailbox. This holiday season, not only can you manage your packages and sneak a peek at cards headed your way, you can also see some exterior images of magazines and catalogs — all from your mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer. Informed Delivery is one more way the Postal Service is helping you anticipate, communicate and celebrate this holiday season.
The Postal Service is also promoting its “Shipping Tips” videos series. The five segments, which are featured on the USPS Holiday Newsroom site, offer tips to customers on the basics of packing, addressing and mailing packages. One video, “How to Pack a Box,” available in English and Spanish, shows customers how to choose the right size box, and the right packing materials and reinforcements.
Another video, “How to Ship,” explains when to use Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Mail. The video also highlights services such as Click-N-Ship, Certified Mail and Signature Confirmation. Other videos show customers how to send military mail and how to address a package.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
