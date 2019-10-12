With lines of folks holding wine glasses wrapping all the way around main plaza, Wine Stroll saw its most successful turnout ever Thursday evening.
The annual event presented by the Downtown Association sold out of its 650 glasses and 700 “passports” around 7:30 p.m., prompting DTA staff to run and print more.
“It was a very successful event, we had a great turnout,” said Nathan Manlove, president of the DTA.
Vendors were prepared for a larger-than-ever year, but many of the 25 wine stops were out of wine by around 7:30 p.m. as well, for the 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. event.
“We were so overloaded last year with attendees we set up a special wine bar out through the back this year for Wine Stroll,” said Brandy Jewell, owner of the Water2Wine franchise and New Braunfels location. “This is one of our favorite events; we love to see new faces in our winery.”
Water2Wine had two different wines for attendees to sample —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.