Comal Independent School District trustees meet tonight t to receive a presentation on the district’s second School of Choice, consider approving $3 million in fixtures, furniture and equipment for Davenport High School and cancel board elections in May.
Corbee Wunderlich, assistant superintendent for school improvement, will update trustees on feedback received and key factors to be considered in opening a second high school of choice, proposed to be co-located at Spring Branch Middle School.
The district said high schools of choice offer learning through project-based experiences focused on STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Its website said “this mode of learning allows students to grow and apply their content knowledge and 21st century skills, develop their socio-emotional abilities, and focus on college and career readiness.”
Comal ISD’s Memorial Early College High School (MECHS), established in 2009, is one of two schools nationally carrying dual designations as an early-college and new technology high school.
“Over the years, we have received feedback from U.S. 281 corridor families that they would desire to have their students attend MECHS, but the travel distance and transportation is a barrier,” Superintendant Andrew Kim said in a letter to parents last week. “However, there is currently a window of opportunity to establish a high school of choice in this location by co-locating with Spring Branch Middle School.”
Also Tuesday, trustees will formally approve $3.019 million to purchase of furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the new Davenport High School, set to open in August at 23555 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Garden Ridge. The district said the purchases of furniture, athletic and band equipment and other items will be made through various purchasing cooperative contracts.
Trustees will also vote to cancel board elections on after two candidates, Jason York, the current board president and District 3 incumbent, and Russ Garner, in District 4, were unopposed after filings ended on Feb. 14. Both will be declared elected on Tuesday and be sworn for three-year terms at the May 21 board meeting.
“Since we did not have a challenger file to run in Single Member District 3, or a second person file for Single Member District 4, we will be canceling the election,” said Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director.
Also Tuesday, trustees will:
• Recognize outstanding district students and employees.
• Entertain comments from district residents.
• Receive a presentation on collaborative team cycle instruction from Algebra I instructors at Canyon Lake High School.
• Approve the third and final reading of the district’s 2020-21 academic calendar.
• Consider approvals on board policies, academics and professional staffing.
• Consider approving school donations, budget amendments and contracts for services and equipment for district campuses.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
