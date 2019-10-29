Financial reports indicate Comal County spent nearly $5,000 a day to house overflow offenders outside of its overcrowded 337-bed jail in 2018, an amount that could soar even higher in 2019 due to dwindling numbers of available holding facilities.
County commissioners on Thursday will consider contracting with another county to house Comal County inmates when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
One week after approving an agreement to send overflow county offenders to Calhoun County’s detention facility in Port Lavaca, county leaders will consider approving a similar agreement with Brown County and its lockup in Brownwood.
Both, respectively, are 160 and 200 miles away from Comal County, but Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings and corrections Capt. Gregg Reese said more and more facilities closer to New Braunfels are no longer accepting inmates or have hiked per diem boarding rates in 2019.
In 2017 and 2018 the county respectively spent $1.445 million and $1.788 million in base costs to house offenders outside of the county. It budgeted $1.5 million for 2019 and only $500,000 when Comal’s new 585-bed lockup opens in early 2020.
County agreements with Parker and McLennan counties were not renewed this year, which is why Comal is seeking deals with others. However, the affordable options are farther away, and those closer to home are also overcrowded or opted for a better deal from the U.S. Government.
“The U.S. Marshals are paying $83 a day for housing inmates,” he said.
Jennings said 58 of the county’s 357 inmates are being housed in Atascosa and Burnet counties at daily rates ranging between $45 and $50 and match county per diems contracted with Limestone, Calhoun, and Brown counties.
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving two budget transfers to feed ($38,000) and provide psychological services for jail inmates ($62,000) for the remainder of 2019.
Commissioners will receive comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest before they discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Astro Hills, Rebecca Creek Park and Emerald Valley subdivisions.
• A resolution regarding county participation in the 2020 Indigent Defense Grant Program.
• Authorizing agreements for county purchases of equipment and services.
• Line-item budget transfers for purchases of on-board vehicle dash cam equipment for the Precinct 3 Constable’s office; supplies and teaching aids for the extension service office.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
