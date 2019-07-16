Comal County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a countywide PACE program and consider a resolution declaring intent to maintain the county’s current number of polling locations when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Enacted in 2013 and outlined in Section 399.009 of the Texas Local Government Code, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs established by local governments are a financial tool that enables privately owned commercial, industrial and multi-family residential properties with five or more dwelling units to upgrade their infrastructure with little or no capital outlay.
Landowners can lower their operating costs and apply those savings toward eligible water conservation and energy efficiency projects. The program also offers access to affordable, long-term financing that is not usually available through traditional funding avenues.
On Thursday commissioners, who approved a resolution supporting the PACE program last week, will consider approving the county’s participation in the program, which will be offered to property owners on a voluntary basis and not require use of public funds or resources.
Commissioners will next consider approving a resolution confirming the county’s set numbers of voting locations, which will remain the same if the county is approved to participate in the countywide polling place program.
In March, commissioners held a workshop featuring presentations from area elections officials on universal polling centers, an alternative to traditional precinct voting locations that allow registered voters to cast ballots at any approved county voting locations.
Guadalupe County, which introduced voting centers for the November 2017 general election, is among 55 Texas counties allowing the option. New Braunfels residents living in Guadalupe County could vote at any of its 34 voting centers in last year’s elections while Comal County voters cast ballots at 25 voting locations serving 28 precincts.
Commissioners approved a 29th voting precinct in April; in May they approved an advisory committee comprised of elected and appointed officials from the county’s cities, school districts, political parties and minority groups to draft a plan to implement universal polling sites, which must be ADA compliant and meet technological standards.
The county and city of New Braunfels passed resolutions in June declaring support for universal polling sites. Both entities must approve the plan, which has to go to the Texas Secretary of State by Aug. 22 and approved by Sept. 12 for it to be effected for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
Along with entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners on Thursday will also discuss and consider approving:
•Amended plats for combining lots in sections of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and River Chase subdivisions.
•Completed private roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Johnson Ranch North subdivision; accepting the portion of Mustang Vista that lies within county road maintenance boundaries, and releasing that portion of the developer’s associated surety bond.
•Consider awarding a bid for hot mix asphalt used by the road department.
•Line-item budget transfers to fund travel expenses for training a new environmental health department employee and cover additional costs associated with approved computers and monitors for the tax office.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.