Once again, the weather mirrored the message on Saturday, as hundreds celebrated the annual Pony Express delivery of the Texas governor’s yuletide greetings to the town of Gruene.
“We try to do this every year,” said one woman. “We’re from the upper peninsula in Michigan, so this has always been a big event for us.”
Once again under sunny blue skies and cool, crisp temperatures, members of the Heritage Trail Ride Association of New Braunfels arrived on horseback to deliver the missive from Gov. Greg Abbott.
With his 5-year-old granddaughter, Kinley Zaeske, atop her pony, Heritage trail boss David Wiedenfeld announced delivery of the governor’s proclamation, read by former New Braunfels mayor and 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer.
“As governor of Texas it’s my pleasure to bring season’s greetings as you celebrate the18th annual Gruene Pony Express ride,” Boyer said. “It spotlights the historic and cultural significance of Gruene and the New Braunfels area, with the Gruene Historic District showcasing a variety of festivities and community programs that honor local history and holiday traditions.
“I commend the Heritage Trail Riders Association of New Braunfels, the New Braunfels Post Office, the Gruene Historic District and all in attendance for their special roles in this landmark event that highlights the best of the Lone Star State.”
Boyer, who guessed he’s announced the governor’s message since the final years of his mayoral term (2005-11), marveled the weather cooperated for another year.
“It’s been raining and cold but the last few years it’s been great,” he said. “This is an absolutely perfect day. It’s such a pleasure to come out and especially seeing the kids coming up and getting close to the horses — it’s just fun.”
Dozens lined up at a temporary post office table in front of H.D. Gruene’s old office building next to Gruene Outfitters. USPO workers Eva Garza and Ashley Roque affixed Christmas cards with the Gruene Holidays 2019 commemorative stamp, and placed them in boxes for mailing.
Joseph and Susanna Catrucco, who just moved to New Braunfels from California, brought in a stack their stack of Christmas cards to get stamped.
“We wanted to get them out with our new address,” Susanna said. “Sometimes I send letters and this year we’re sending cards. But this so cool — we wanted to show everyone where Gruene is, and this event was so special.”
Crystal Kinman, Historic District marketing manager, said the event, one of two slated for Saturday, again brought out the best of Christmas in Gruene.
“We had beautiful weather and people enjoyed it,” she said.
Hundreds more lined the main streets Saturday at dusk as Cowboy Kringle — Gruene’s own Santa Claus — arrived on horseback as strings of lights were lit on venues throughout the district.
For more on Gruene holiday events, visit gruenetexas.com/holidays.
