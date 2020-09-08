The longest summer in the history of University Interscholastic League athletics has finally come to an end.
Monday marked the first time that Class 5A and 6A schools were able to officially return to the practice field for both football and volleyball, and New Braunfels, Smithson Valley and Canyon each held sessions despite the holiday. All three schools had previously been in a holding pattern of hosting optional summer-style workouts since the UIL announced its most recent round of changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic in late July.
Meanwhile, schools in smaller classifications such as Canyon Lake (4A), already have multiple regular season games under their belt after being allowed to start practicing back on Aug. 3.
Regardless of the shift in scheduling, Smithson Valley head football coach Larry Hill said it was a much-anticipated return for large school athletics in the Lone Star State.
“I think our players are very appreciative,” Hill said. “They know that obviously in these times that we live in, nothing is taken for granted. I don’t know if we ever took it for granted before, but if we ever did, then we sure don’t now. They were tickled to be out there and it looks like we’re going to be able to play very soon.”
The same optimism was in the air at New Braunfels High School, where head coach Glenn Mangold said it’s beginning to feel a little more normal with classes back in session and after-school practices resuming as of Tuesday.
“It felt good,” Mangold said of Monday’s return. “Once Saturday is here — when we’ll be able to have contact — I think it’ll set in that we’re back in football season again. Right now it’s just acclimatization and getting used to putting pads on and helmets on and that stuff.”
New Braunfels and Smithson Valley are in Class 6A this season and are set to begin their respective 2020 football seasons on Friday, Sept. 25. Canyon dropped to Class 5A this year and is also slated to usher in its regular season on Friday, Sept. 25
All three schools will begin playing regular season volleyball matches on Tuesday, Sept. 15, including a rivalry matchup between Canyon and New Braunfels at the Cougar Den.
Thankfully, due to the extension of the various summer workout programs, most coaches are reporting that their student-athletes have been able to hit the ground running.
“We were fortunate enough to pretty consistently have strength and conditioning all summer plus the extra weeks during school,” Mangold said. “Once you start putting equipment on that will change things a little bit, but I was really pleased with the shape that they’re in.”
Hill and Mangold each praised the efforts of their coaching staff, as well as coaches across the state, for their work in ensuring that the new safety protocols have been implemented and maintained properly in order to allow the 2020 season to begin. The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released a survey on Aug. 10 that reported 278 positive COVID-19 tests out of 65,290 total athletes who participated in summer strength and conditioning camps.
“I think our leadership, both at the high school coaches association and the UIL, has served us extremely well without having a blueprint for something like this,” Hill said. “They were kind of having to make it up as we went along. Then our district leadership with Liana Tyler, our athletic director, and our superintendent, Andrew Kim, really holding the line and allowing us to keep working with our athletes when it would have been real easy to say, ‘Well, everybody stay home and do nothing and play it safe.’ I don’t think that would’ve done anybody any favors.”
Mangold said he’s been reminding his players that it will be a team effort going forward if the Unicorns and their potential opponents hope to finish the season without any further schedule alterations.
“It’s a group effort between coaches here on campus, students when they go home and parents monitoring that,” Mangold said. “Everybody has got to do their part. We’re excited about how that has turned out so far and, knock on wood, hopefully things keep happening to where we can avoid any kind of outbreak.”
Coaches have already been sharing resources between one another as to what methods are the most practical and useful as 5A and 6A teams enter uncharted territory already navigated by some of the lower classifications. Class 1A-4A coaches have reported back on what they have experienced thus far in order to provide an even better understanding on what to expect throughout the practice week and on game nights as well.
But with volleyball set to return to the court for real matches in less than a week — and football due to fire up the stadium lights in a mere 16 days — it appears that the cloud of uncertainty is lifting rapidly following months of hazy forecasts.
“Now we need to sober up and realize it’s on,” Hill said. “We’ve been off all spring and summer wondering and waiting. Normally, this would’ve been a month ago, but it’s here now. The minute they turn that hourglass over, those sands start falling pretty quick.”
