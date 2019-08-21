Adventurous parents, grab those kiddos and get ready for T Bar M Camps & Retreats inaugural adventure race.
T Bar M will welcome locals onto its New Braunfels campgrounds on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to run a muddy, sandy, sweaty and blob-y race that will partner kids with their parents for some crazy fun.
Apart from running through the camp, crawling through mud and getting blob-propelled into the pool, participants are helping to raise funds for kids to attend T Bar M summer camps with their entry fee.
“We are very excited about this event,” said Randi Beth Burton, senior director of sales and marketing for T Bar M Camps & Retreats. “We hope this race, along with our other community events, will help people discover more about T Bar M. We want to open our gates to New Braunfels residents and surrounding communities.”
The idea for the race came from T Bar M’s senior director of hospitality Kelli Boyd, who said she hopes the race becomes an annual event.
“We would love for it to continue to be on our property every year, and we hope it takes off and grows,” Boyd said. “This year there are only two heats — one for parents and elementary kids, and one for parents and teens. It would be fun to also other heats in the future such as husband and wife, grandparent and kids — but we’re going to start small this year with just two.”
With T Bar M Camps & Retreat’s slogan being “Adventure with a purpose,” Boyd said an adventure race seemed like a great way to invite the community in to learn more about T Bar M.
“We have such a fun property, wanted to open it up to everyone and show folks what we’re all about here,” Boyd said.
A common misconception about T Bar M is that it is a tennis club or sports club, Burton said. However, they hope opening the camp up to the community for these public events help change that perception.
“The more we can let people know about what we do and offer, and about who we are, the more we want to do so,” Burton said.
Participants in the race will receive a T-shirt and snack, and will be led in a warm-up by partnering business Orange Theory, Burton said.
“The proceeds from the race will go to benefit camper scholarships,” Burton said.
“Each year we hand out a number of scholarships — we scholarship a number of campers who can’t afford the full tuition of camp.”
The race will be competitive but most importantly it will be fun and help parents and kids have a chance to bond, Boyd said.
“We love parents and kids doing stuff together, a lot of our DNA is built in this race,” Boyd said.
Entry for adults is $25 and for kids is $15 each. T Bar M is located at 2549 State Highway 46. For more information about the race or to register, visit https://www.tbarm.org/adventurerace.
