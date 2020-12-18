Pandemic safety measures have dealt a hard blow to theaters this year, yet as the industry struggles, drive-in movie theaters like New Braunfels’ own Stars and Stripes are filling the gaps, providing a venue for everything from nonprofit fundraising events and concerts to dance recitals.

“Thankfully the drive-in being open air and a safe place for families,” Stars and Stripes owner Ryan Smith said. “It’s been a good refuge for a lot of people during 2020 and so we just love sharing this nostalgic experience. We feel like the town has been really supportive of us since we opened in 2015 and we’ve been grateful for that.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.