Law enforcement and firefighters dance on stage together during the Wurst Town Hoedown at Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The socially-distanced event featured law enforcement and firefighters modeling cowboy hats that were up for auction. In lieu of Bras For A Cause, the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Pink Warrior Advocates hosted the event to raise money for breast cancer. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Employee Kayla Shown works a box office booth at Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre on Friday, May 8, 2020. Owner Ryan Smith says with limited capacity, the shows are continuously selling out.
MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Guests watch the concert from their car at Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre on Saturday, July 25, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
Law enforcement and firefighters dance on stage together during the Wurst Town Hoedown at Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The socially-distanced event featured law enforcement and firefighters modeling cowboy hats that were up for auction. In lieu of Bras For A Cause, the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Pink Warrior Advocates hosted the event to raise money for breast cancer. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Pandemic safety measures have dealt a hard blow to theaters this year, yet as the industry struggles, drive-in movie theaters like New Braunfels’ own Stars and Stripes are filling the gaps, providing a venue for everything from nonprofit fundraising events and concerts to dance recitals.
“Thankfully the drive-in being open air and a safe place for families,” Stars and Stripes owner Ryan Smith said. “It’s been a good refuge for a lot of people during 2020 and so we just love sharing this nostalgic experience. We feel like the town has been really supportive of us since we opened in 2015 and we’ve been grateful for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.