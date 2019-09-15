New Braunfels’ nationwide search for its next fire chief didn’t wander far from home.
Interim Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell – experienced in all levels since joining the New Braunfels Fire Department in 2005, was named to the top job on Friday.
“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to lead such a wonderful group of people and a great honor,” O’Connell said.
Sixty applicants sought to succeed former Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks, who suddenly retired May 6 after 4½ years on the job. Six were selected to interview, with O’Connell among two finalists.
“We had a rigorous interview process, with candidates being interviewed by two separate panels consisting of fire department command staff, rank-and-file department members and representatives from the city’s executive leadership team,” City Manager Robert Camareno said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Throughout the process, Chief O’Connell proved he is uniquely capable of leading the New Braunfels Fire Department.”
Six finalists named in mid-August interviewed with two committees – each including NBFD administrators and/or firefighters – the weeks of Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. The city asked two finalists to return for a final round of grilling last week.
“I thought it was a good process,” O’Connell said. “It’s always a challenge when you interview with a group of your peers, and one of the panels included someone I’ve known for 14 years. “I’m just very lucky to be selected as chief. The one thing I’ve learned throughout the entire process is that the job is bigger than any one or two people. Our needs are such that they demand all of the capacities of this department and command staff to address all of the challenges we’ll face – now and in the future.”
O’Connell said first and foremost, he’s always been a firefighter, beginning his career in 1993 in Marlin, Texas, and then in his hometown of Mexia, where he served as a paramedic and attended the police academy to learn how to conduct arson investigations.
O’Connell joined the Corsicana Fire Department in 1997. Twenty years ago, he and wife Cynthia first visited New Braunfels, where he took a swift water rescue course, and the couple returned here to spend their anniversary in 2004.
“I fell in love with the city … I found out NBFD was hiring, so I filled out an application,” said O’Connell, who successfully tested and joined the department in January 2005.
O’Connell’s tenure began as a firefighter and paramedic, then into interim and permanent roles as the city’s fire marshal, emergency management coordinator. He served as assistant fire chief under Jacks, whose retirement led to his appointment as named interim chief.
O’Connell earned undergraduate degrees in fire service administration and emergency management administration from Weatherford College and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. He earned a master’s degree in public affairs from West Texas A&M University. He also was designated as a fire service chief executive officer from Texas A&M University’s Mays School of Business.
His experience will go into leading a department comprised of 135 firefighters and three non-uniformed employees. NBFD has six fire stations throughout the city – Fire Stations 2 and 3 will be razed and totally rebuilt under the 2019 bond, with a seventh station and training facility planned for the Creekside area within the next five years.
O’Connell said he’s “committed to working with the passionate, capable, and dedicated men and women of the fire department to continue delivering the extraordinary services our citizens and visitors expect and deserve.”
Capt. Jeremy VanAusdall, New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association president, praised O’Connell’s selection.
“We were never involved in the (selection) process as an organization, nor did we conduct a poll of membership to see who they favored as the next fire chief,” he said. “But I think Chief O’Connell is extremely qualified for the position – he has a true love for the city and has been passionate in all of his duties serving the department.
“We’re excited for the future of the department,” VanAusdall said. “We have a lot of challenges moving forward and obviously the city’s management team felt (O’Connell) was the right man for the job. We look forward to facing those challenges together.
New Braunfels City Council will confirm O’Connell’s selection and hold a swearing-in ceremony during its Sept. 23 meeting.
“I think the biggest thing that night is that the meet-and-confer agreement will be finalized, which is a huge thing for us,” he said. “Firefighters, city management and city council have such a great working relationship, and we realize there’s a need for civil service changes that will benefit the city as a whole.”
