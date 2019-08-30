As New Braunfels continues to grow, local leaders are looking for the New Braunfelsers who will lead the city of tomorrow — and have found such leaders in 30 indiciduals.
Leadership New Braunfels Class of 2020 was announced late Friday afternoon, with 30 business representatives marking the roster. The Class of 2020 marks the 28th group to go through the program, which boasts an alumni of more than 650, and will be a unique class as the city celebrates its 175th birthday next year.
The 30 class members will go through a series of one-day sessions starting in October, learning about local government, economic development, education, social needs of New Braunfels and more.
“The Leadership New Braunfels program exposes community business professionals to volunteer opportunities, economic development advancement in the area, city and county government, our education system and, overall, connects the dots on what drives New Braunfels,” said Laurie Wehring, vice president of leadership and small business programs for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
The Class of 2020 will see the 175th anniversary of New Braunfels incorporated into the program in numerous ways, Whering said.
“We are still in the planning process,” Wehring said. “We’re excited to see how we can get this class of 30 plugged into the community. Each class responds differently and they all take on community service in different ways so it will be interesting to see how the 175th message resonates with this class.”
Each year, the steering committee receives more applications than there are openings in the Leadership New Braunfels class, which makes it a competitive process, Wehring said.
“They are challenged to read the applications from so many with leadership qualities and make recommendations for a well-rounded class of business professionals who will move on to lead the community in the future,” Wehring said.
The chance to be a part of the class of 2020 is an honor, said Ryan Kelso, COO for New Braunfels Utilities and a Class of 2020 member.
“I am excited to network, learn and grow with my business professional peers across the City of New Braunfels,” Kelso said. “I saw the program as an opportunity to accelerate my growth as a leader in New Braunfels while also cultivating relationships with business leaders across the community.”
Kelso said he hopes the program helps him become a more well-rounded and knowledgable leader so he can better serve New Braunfels.
“(I want to) serve NBU and the community with the knowledge and experience gained from the program,” Kelso said.
Development Manager with ASA Properties Max Harford and Class of 2020 member said he is looking forward to getting to know his classmates.
“These are some of the brightest and most talented people in New Braunfels, so the chance to get to know them personally is really exciting,” Harford said. “Leadership was actually recommended to me by friends and family that knew about the program. Some had even participated in prior LNB classes.”
Leadership New Braunfels is a great opportunity for personal growth and a refreshed view of New Braunfels, Harford said.
“If at the end of this I can come away with better leadership and communication tools, then that’s a huge win,” Harford said. “The insights into our community are a bonus.”
Leigh Fetters, licensed agent and personal lines producer for Miller and Miller Insurance, and Class of 2020 member said she most excited learning more about local businesses.
“I’m looking forward to new relationships within the business community,” Fetters said. “I’m so excited, I’ve been wanting to do it for six years, so very excited to learn more about our community.”
This years class is: Don Austin, Don Austin CPA, PLLC; Justin Ball, Heritage Society of New Braunfels; Rachel Behnke, New Braunfels ISD; Todd Blackmon, Pape-Dawson Engineers; Spencer Brandt, Bluebonnet Motors; Drew Cain, Joeris General Contractors; Juan-Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos MD PA; Tommy Carden, Travelers Insurance Company; Erica Clarke, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce; Dustyn Cox, SpawGlass Contractors, Inc.; Leigh Fetters, Miller & Miller Insurance; Shaun Gibson, NCG Commercial Real Estate; Sarah Haag, Schlitterbahn; Max Harford, ASA Properties; Jacob Huereca, Connections Individual and Family Services; Ryan Kelso, NBU; Cassandra Kraft, The Allen Farmhaus; Lark Mason III, Lark Mason Associates; Stacy Morris, Seidel Construction LLC; Heather Orsak, New Braunfels Jaycees; Clark Pantel, Edward Jones Investments; Daniel Rivas, McKenna; Mike Rowland, Moody Bank; Bennet Sieczkowski, Valeo Chiropractic, PLLC; Sanda Stolte, JP Kesselring Agency, Farmers Insurance; Jolene Sutton, self employed; Liza Villarreal, Resolute Health; Reyes Villarreal, City of New Braunfels; Jason Vreeland, Trihydro Corporation; Ted Zimmerhanzel, Guido Construction Company.
For more information about Leadership New Braunfels, visit https://www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/leadership-new-braunfels/.
