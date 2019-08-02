TxDOT overseeing $168.4 million in local road projects

As the county continues to boom in population growth, county and state staff are working to make sure Comal residents are able to get around.
During the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee meeting Thursday morning, Texas Department of Transportation New Braunfels Area Engineer Will Lockett gave his annual in-depth county rundown of active and upcoming projects.
Touching on each of the projects, their timelines and costs individually, about 40 minutes of Lockett’s hour-long presentation was devoted to active projects and their status.
With 10 active projects totaling $168.4 million, Lockett said the county’s growth has spurred the need for infrastructure improvements.
Loop 337
One of the first larger projects Lockett touched on is the Loop 337 project, a $43 million endeavor focusing on the loop around New Braunfels that is at about a 75% completion rate, Lockett said.
“We’re still estimating completion in the spring of 2021, we’ve got a lot of the structures taken care of,” Lockett said. “A lot of the new mainline work is done.”
The next focus for the project will be on bridge railings and base repairs around the loop.
“This project is moving really (well),” Lockett said. “This really shows what we’re trying to implement with our loop project, which is the super street concept,” Lockett said, pointing to a photo of the loop.
The next part planned to be opened for drivers is a section past Oak Run Parkway, Lockett said.
“Once you go past Oak Run Parkway, you’ll be able to go over onto the new pavement, and from south of Oak Run Parkway all the way to San Antonio Street, where we tie in with Rueckle Road, you’ll be able to drive on the new pavement.”
The expected opening for this new traffic switch will be “hopefully before Labor Day,” Lockett said.
San Antonio Street Bridge rehabilitation
A part of TxDOT’s Off-Systems Bridge Program, the San Antonio Street Bridge rehabilitation project is a $4.5 million project that will have a delayed start after Labor Day of 2019, and is set to be at a pausing point by Memorial Day of 2020.
“Our estimated completion date is winter of 2021, probably January or February, but that’s what we’ve been shooting for,” Lockett said. “By Memorial Day of next year, we need to get river traffic and pedestrian access under the bridge completely open, so that is the big push for this project.”
The project is “amazing and scary at the same time,” Lockett said.
“If you look at the existing structure — and I went over the demo plan — we’re going to take this deck completely off,” Lockett said. “These arches have been under compression since the 1920s, so you worry about what’s going to happen after that.”
The contractor is actually predicting the arches will rise some once the load is taken off, but TxDOT has an elaborate plan on how it will go about its work, Lockett said.
“We’re trying to follow the construction drawings that are already on the bridge, doing some saw cutting, lifting it up with a crane — and actually, the demo will be done off site, so we’re going to disassemble this almost like taking Legos apart,” Lockett said.
Efforts to preserve parts of the bridge and its aesthetic are being taken seriously, Lockett said.
“We’re going to try to preserve some of the rail. We’re going to try to preserve some of the capital features — the arches, some of your spandrel columns will remain in place… Once again, it is going to be fascinating,” Lockett said.
TxDOT is working on the project in conjunction with the city of New Braunfels. The city plans to divert northbound San Antonio Street traffic to Comal Avenue, Garden Street and South Union Avenue, and reroute southbound traffic through North Union Avenue, West Torrey Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Hinman Island Drive and Landa Park Drive.
I-35 Conrads-Kohlenberg project
Starting earlier this summer, the I-35 Conrads-Kohlenberg project is a $63 million undertaking which will eliminate existing jug handles and change the intersection into a more conventional crossing, Lockett said.
“The significant change on this project is we’re going to reverse the stack with 35,” Lockett said. “What that means … we’re going to build retaining walls and a new overpass to take the 35 main lane traffic over Conrads-Kohlenberg.”
This helps TxDOT with new vertical clearances now required on the interstate corridors and helps straighten out this intersection as well, Lockett said.
“Another aspect of this project here is in-between Watson Lane and Conrads, we’re going to add a brand new overpass,” Lockett said.
The new inter pass will be between Watson Lane and Conrads-Kohlenberg, to help once the current overpass is taken down, Lockett said.
“When we knock it down, you will not be able to get across 35, so to help with the detour, instead of making everybody drive 3 miles to Watson Lane, we’re going to introduce this new turnaround and overpass about halfway in between,” Lockett said. “So now your detour, instead of 5 miles round trip, you’re looking at about a 3 mile detour. I know that’s not much but it really helps.”
The project will also convert any remaining frontage roads from Conrads-Kohlenberg to Watson Lane into one-ways.
“I fully expect to get a lot of phone calls in my office about that, but it’s a good thing. Much safer concept,” Lockett said.
The project will be phased, and will be a 36-month venture, Lockett added.
State Highway 46 safety improvements
State Highway 46 will receive two major safety updates — one of which is in Comal County, and will be at FM 311, Lockett said. Totaling to $1.5 million over the course of nine months, the projects are working to help make high-accident areas of 46 safer, Lockett said.
“To kind of go into a little more detail on what we’re doing at 311 — I’m pretty sure everyone knows about this intersection,” Lockett said. “We’ve had many fatalities just since I’ve been at this office.”
As it stands, FM 311 and Highway 46 have a “quickie” ramp, a dirt area people are using to turn on, and a “dead” road people are also using to turn on.
“A lot of our accidents, what people are doing is they’re coming down 311 and they’re just going straight, straight, straight and they blow by the stop sign,” Lockett said. “What we’re going to install here is called a flying-T.”
This flying-T will utilize existing pavement to get anyone switching from one road to the other out of the way of flowing traffic, Lockett explained.
“So the Bulverde to New Braunfels direction will never have to stop,” Lockett said, showing a rendering of the completed road. “We’re going to redo that gravel intersection, so coming from Bulverde you’re out of traffic that’s going to New Braunfels. You’re going to have to come here, you’re going to have to yield to traffic coming from New Braunfels, but it gets you out of the way of traffic.”
Likewise, anyone coming from New Braunfels will have an area of “refuge” before turning onto FM 311, Lockett said.
“Now coming from FM 311, we’ll have the left turn lane and the right turn lane — you want to go back towards Bulverde, you turn into your own acceleration lane so you don’t have to merge with this traffic yet,” Lockett said. “So you make that turn, get up to speed and further down — when you get past this area here is when you merge onto traffic, but it’s better than starting from a dead stop.”
The “quickie ramp” will be taken out completely, as will Wyatt Road, Lockett said.
“That forces everyone to this one point — it’s more of a traditional intersection where you have somewhat more of a 90 degree legs,” Lockett said. “We’re adding flashing beacons here and illumination at the intersection, working with traffic office to get safety lighting around the curve entirely. Very dark out there, so I’d like to make it pretty bright.”
A timeline is still being set for this project, with a meeting scheduled with TxDOT and the contractor later in August, Lockett said.
“We should get this done in a fairly quick amount of time,” he said.
I-35 and FM 1103
As an $8.3 million bridge replacement, this project replaced an old bridge from a two-lane structure to a five-lane structure plus two turnarounds, and is 95% complete, Lockett said.
“In fact, main lanes are open, the bridge is open, both turnarounds are open and so we’re really substantially complete on this project.”
Highway 281 and the Guadalupe River Bridge
Denoting it as the “infamous” Guadalupe River Bridge in Spring Branch, Lockett said this $3.5 million project is about 65% complete.
“Travel through this area, I know — it’s a headache. Fridays are pretty bad, Sundays are pretty bad,” Lockett said.
Although tarps have been removed, TxDOT realized another part of the project that needs to be done is removing the concrete deck on the bridge, Lockett said.
“Our contractor is working on removing the deck panels, and one thing about this bridge, similar to the San Antonio Street Bridge, is its very delicate, very old, and all these beams, all this truss system has been under compression, has been seeing loads for the last, I don’t know how many years,” Lockett said.
Removing the deck lid is very complicated — with the contractor having to work cautiously.
“It’s a tedious process, but if you drive out there now, if you look at the super structure, … there’s no rust, really shiny, very pretty,” he said. “So once we finish that deck, finish the bridge rows and everything, open it back up. We’re estimating early 2020 to complete this project.”
I-35 and FM 306
A project that let in July, the I-35 and FM 306 project will create a “divergent left turn lane” at the intersection near Buccee’s.
“If you’ve driven up to San Marcos and taken State Highway 80 or come up State Highway 80 to I-35 to go south, you’ve got to make a left really early — it’s kind of backwards from what everybody says. So we’ll implement that on FM 306 and I-35,” Lockett said.
The project will be “interesting” due to existing traffic in this area, Lockett said.
“A lot of patience will be needed, but it will be good,” Lockett said. ”There will be that headache of construction.”
TxDOT plan to have meetings to set a timeline on this project later this month.
I-35 from FM 2252 to Schwab Road
This 19-month long, $25-million project will take place south of New Braunfels towards Schertz-Cibolo and will reverse existing ramps, Lockett said.
“This is FM 1103, Burgess Road, where we just replaced the bridge structure. Before, you would exit here, go directly to the intersection, go through and enter,” Lockett said. “What we’re going to do now, is your entrance ramp will be back here so you can get on before going through FM 1103 and then the exit ramp is past FM 1103, so if you want to get on FM 1103, you’re going to have to take a ramp, which is back here close to FM 2252.”
This change will really increase mobility on the main lanes and help with the intersection mobility, Lockett said.
“That project is started, we’ve gone and set barricades, and one thing we’re going to do with this project is we’ll install a VIA park-and-ride at the old rest areas that are between the frontage roads and the main lanes,” Lockett said.
Off-Systems Bridge at Solms Road and Dry Comal Creek
Another Off-Systems Bridge being fixed in Comal County is over by the CEMEX plant, Lockett said.
“We’re replacing this bridge here for Comal County, this is Solms Road, the main entrance to the CEMEX plant,” Lockett said.
This 14-month project will cost about $1.4 million and will work to raise the bridge further out of the flood plain, Lockett said.
“But if you’re not going or coming from CEMEX, this shouldn’t bother you,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.