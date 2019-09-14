The Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association will stage its 2019 Parade of Homes the next two weekends, featuring tours of custom homes constructed by the area’s top builders and contractors.
Six brand-new custom homes in three new developments, all featuring the latest innovations in exterior and interior design, green initiatives and smart technology, will be showcased from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 21, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22.
Featured builders include G. Morris Custom Homes; T.A. French Custom Builder; Tarian Family Custom Homes; Mike Hollaway Custom Homes and TurnKey Builders.
Tickets, $10 each weekend for ages 18 and older, are available through links at the gnbhba.com website and the ParadeCraze.com phone app, which provides turn-by-turn directions to each showcased home. Attendees are urged not to bring strollers, large bags, food or drinks into the homes; tickets are non-refundable.
“Come out and see what the best builders in New Braunfels, Comal County and Hill Country are building,” said GNBHBA’s Facebook page. “See the latest in design, technology and landscaping ideas.”
The GNBHBA website listed developers receiving 2019 Parade of Homes honors, with T.A. French Custom Builder winning Best of Parade for the second straight year. Other awards included:
• Best Craftsmanship: 1. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 2. T.A. French Custom Builder; 3. G. Morris Custom Homes
• Best Unique Feature: 1. T.A. French Custom Builder; 2. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 3. G. Morris Custom Homes
• Best Architectural Elevation: 1. T.A. French Custom Builder; 2. G. Morris Custom Homes; 3. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes
• Best Outdoor Living: 1. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 2. T.A. French Custom Builder; 3. G. Morris Custom Homes
• Best Interior Design: 1. G. Morris Custom Homes; 2. (tie) TurnKey Builders and Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 3. T.A. French Custom Builder
• Best Master Suite/Bath: 1. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 2. (tie) TurnKey Builders and T.A. French Custom Builder; 3. G. Morris Custom Homes
• Best Kitchen/Living Area: 1. T.A. French Custom Builder; 2. Mike Hollaway Custom Homes; 3. G. Morris Custom Homes
