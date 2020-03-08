Matthew Bushnell, a 24-year fire service veteran, was recently named as the New Braunfels Fire Department’s second assistant fire chief.
Bushnell, 44, was promoted from captain and began his new duties Monday. He will oversee department operations and support services and also serve as city fire marshal.
“It’s a very busy position and I’m humbled to have been selected,” Bushnell said. “My role will be in assisting in the day-to-day operations in serving the citizens and I’m looking forward to the fire marshal’s office continuing to ensure safety in new and existing structures as the city continues to grow.”
Bushnell has been with the NBFD for more than 15 years. He began his career in 1995 with the Shavano Park Fire Department and later the Seguin Fire Department 1996 before moving to the NBFD in January 2005.
Bushnell has been a licensed peace officer with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for 20 years, and is certified by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection as a Master Firefighter, Master Arson Investigator and Master Fire Inspector.
“I’m excited about Matthew’s new role in the department and the strengths he brings to the table,” NBFD Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said. “Matthew is uniquely qualified and prepared for his new role.
“He will join me and Assistant Chief Michael Wehman in leading the talented and dedicated men and women of the New Braunfels Fire Department in serving our community.”
