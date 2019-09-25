After a bumpy summer, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas foresees sufficient energy should be available to serve Texas’ peak energy demands this fall and winter.
ERCOT released its Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy earlier this month reporting there will definitely be enough energy for fall (October and November) and that the preliminary assessment also shows enough for winter (December 2019 through February 2020).
“Prior to each season, we study a range of scenarios to determine whether extreme temperatures and season-specific resource availability risks will have an impact on our ability to meet the forecasted peak demand and maintain sufficient operating reserves,” said ERCOT’s Manager of Resource Adequacy Pete Warnken. “Our studies show we have sufficient generation for the fall season.”
Throughout the month of August, ERCOT saw record-setting demands for electricity as an unrelenting heat wave scorched Texas, forcing the council to call a Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 several times.
The SARA report is based on an assessment of generation availability and expected peak demand conditions at the time it was prepared. The assessment takes into account expected generation outages that typically occur during each season for routine maintenance, as well as a range of generation outage scenarios and weather conditions that could affect seasonal demand, according to a statement by ERCOT.
The fall report predicts a 61,034 Megawatt peak demand for the fall, which is unchanged from the preliminary fall forecast released in May.
SARA’s preliminary report for winter peak anticipates a seasonal peak demand of 62,257 Megawatts.
The all-time winter peak demand record was set on Jan. 17, 2018, when demand reached 65,915 MW between 7 and 8 a.m. The high demand was the result of extreme cold temperatures that morning, and sent ERCOT into rolling black outs.
As one of the hundreds of utilities within ERCOT’s domain, New Braunfels Utilities closely watches the SARAs and ERCOT, said David Hubbard, director of energy market and customer solutions for NBU.
“We are part of a whole,” Hubbard explained. “It’s important we know what’s going on with the whole, it is the entire system and what happens with the entire system can sometimes affect us.”
NBU checks the ERCOT reports daily, if not hourly, Hubbard said.
“They are forecasting there should be ample reserves this fall and winter,” Hubbard said. “There should be no issues like we had this summer with bumping up against reserve.”
Hubbard said he was not surprised to see this will be the case, because of the differences between summer with fall and winter in energy generation.
“A big difference between summer and winter or summer and spring is how ERCOT looks at wind,” Hubbard said. “During peak summer hours, the wind generation is minimal during peak hours. In fall and winter, that generation lines up with peak hours.”
NBU is constantly monitoring the energy market, and making sure it has enough to meet the needs of NBU’s customers, Hubbard said.
For more information about NBU, visit http://www.nbutexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.