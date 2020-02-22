After nearly a year spent identifying, educating and enforcing compliance from the short-term rental property owners paying Hotel Occupancy Taxes, New Braunfels city staff is seeing positive results in HOT registrations and collections.
Officials said the city is beginning to see positive impacts, with fiscal year 2019-20 HOT collections already up 11% from October, November and December.
“We’re very pleased with the collection numbers we are seeing in comparison to last fiscal year,” said Jared Werner, the city’s CFO. “We are hopeful they will continue to increase.”
In February 2019, the city enlisted LODGINGRevs to devise an automated licensing and tax remittance system to locate and track compliance.
LODGINGRevs identifies HOT eligible properties — which include short-term rentals, hotel and motels and bed and breakfast locations — for compliance and revenues. The collected local HOT tax goes toward three distinct purposes, according to the city’s website.
“(About) 15% funds arts and cultural activities provided by various organizations; 50% is provided to the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce to increase through promotion the city’s tourism and convention businesses, (and) the remaining 35% is dedicated to statutory approved uses conducted by the city, the majority of which supports the debt service associated with the civic/convention center expansion, the website states.
The city’s enhanced enforcement process includes letters to non-compliant property owners and a staffer dedicated to the administration of HOT reporting and collecting. In November, City Council approved changes to the HOT penalty structure that allows the city to charge failure-to-file fees for anyone renting out a room but not paying their HOT taxes.
Before, the fees weren’t charged until 90 days after delinquencies. The new failure-to-file fees charge the property owner $50 beginning on the first day a report is filed late, another $75 on the 31st day a report is late,
and an additional $100 on the 61st day.
Werner said all of the efforts, enhanced processes and educational outreach implemented over the last year led to increased compliance during the last quarter of 2019.
“For December we only identified 24 delinquent properties on the first day that taxes were due for that month, whereas we’d previously had closer to 70 per month,” Werner said. “Even if a property had $0 in revenue for the month, the owner is still required to file a return.”
The late penalty structure went into effect for December, with a Jan. 21 filing due date for the month, Werner said.
“Therefore, January was the first month we were operating under the new structure,” Werner said. “At this point, local occupancy tax collections for the first quarter of FY 2019-20 (Oct-Dec) have increased by approximately 11% when compared to the same time period last fiscal year.
“When you drill deeper into that, it indicates growth in short-term rental properties increased by 41%. Therefore, we feel the first-quarter numbers are directly correlated to a much higher level of compliance.”
Short-term rental owner Shelbi Sanders, said the HOT tax is a fair way to give back to the city.
“For example, Landa Park is something we want clean and presentable,” said Sanders, owner of Gruene Guesthaus. “I feel like people need to be educated what the HOT tax provides, and I’m very proud to pay our city those taxes.”
Sanders, who also owns short-term rental properties in Lubbock and San Antonio, said New Braunfels was an ideal location, given its two rivers and plenty of tourism. She launched the Airbnb in the Gruene Historic District last May.
The Gruene Guesthaus features modern decor, spacious interiors and various amenities, such as company merchandise and snacks from local businesses. Sanders said it was important that every short-term owner pays the taxes that support the community.
“A team property tax betters the economy,” Sanders said. “We don’t want people to stop coming here. If the city is not growing and not clean, people are not going to come here.”
While all owners aren’t as compliant as Sanders, the city has made strides to find those who aren’t as enthusiastic. Werner said the city has been very pleased with the LODGINGRevs partnership, which is only one of several tools in a larger process.
“The identification efforts will be ongoing, since we identify new properties each and every month,” Werner said. “The first quarter numbers are very promising; however, occupancy taxes are a very seasonal source of revenue. Therefore we will continue our efforts to ensure that the opportunity remains for these increases to be realized during the summer months.”
For more on the city’s HOT tax ordinance, visit www.nbtexas.org/FAQ.aspx?QID=119.
