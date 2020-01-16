It’s the last call for purchasing tickets to the Rising Stars third annual gala Friday evening.
The black-tie event will celebrate the third class of outstanding young leaders in New Braunfels Friday night starting at 6 p.m., concluding with the announcement of the 2019 Distinguished Young Leader Award.
Put together by the New Braunfels Jaycees, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the gala celebrates the achievements of the community’s trailblazers under 40 and honors their professional and civic accomplishments.
“This is a great chance to get out and meet some of our younger citizens making significant contributions to this community and enjoy fellowship with them in a time of praise and appreciation,” said Matt Smith, 2019 Jaycees president.
The gala is an opportunity for people to learn how these young folks are making a difference and learn how to potentially make the same kind of impact in the community, Smith said.
“It will include a VIP hour for these folks to gather and enjoy fellowship, followed by dinner and a program with guest speakers and eventual awards presented to each of these stars,” he said.
Speakers will include Chamber President and CEO Michael Meek, Herald-Zeitung Ad Director of specialty publications Robin Torres, Smith and last year’s Distinguished Young Leader, Allison Humphries.
The event will kick off with a social hour at 6 p.m. at The Milestone. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. when brief remarks will be made and the presentation of the award to each honoree will commence. The event is expected to conclude around 9 p.m. after the announcement of the 2019 Distinguished Young Leader Award.
Dress for the event is black-tie formal attire. The Milestone is at 1723 Herbelin Road. For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit NBrisingstars.com.
