Those with valid gun licenses can learn more techniques to protect themselves and those around them at the combative pistol course this Saturday.
The course is hosted by Extreme Martial Arts and the Paraclete Consulting Group (a licensed private security company) and will start off the day at the former’s studio in New Braunfels.
There, EMA Lead Instructor Chief Garrett Poole will display moves such as restraint positions, takedowns and escapes from the ground.
People will be able to use their weapon, so as long as the handgun is in control or on safety. No ammunition or magazines will be allowed inside the studio.
The second half of the course will be in Garden Ridge at a private range. There, students will apply the techniques they learned at EMA, and combine those techniques with simulated and live fire pistol applications.
Shawn Thornton, owner of the Paraclete Consulting Group, said the goal of the two companies’ partnerships is to educate Texas licensed to carry holders.
“These are people that are approved by the state of Texas, and we’re trying to teach them alternate means to defend themselves if attacked, without using deadly force,” Thornton said. “The goal is really to avoid the situation completely if we can.”
The second goal is to teach the students what to do if they are being attacked and they have a weapon on them. Thornton said they will be taught simple self-defense techniques “to ensure that they can block, defend, strike and get away, without having to use deadly force. Deadly force is our last alternative.”
He said they also want to teach people to secure their weapon on their body while defending with the techniques.
“So, they’re going to learn about six basic, common moves, self-defense tactics that any layperson or regular citizen can use to defend themselves,” Thornton said.
At the range, they will go over basic handgun skills and unconventional shooting techniques.
The cost to attend is $250. While the link to purchase tickets provides the option for a child to attend, Thornton said it is only for those who are able to purchase a gun.
The minimum age to purchase a gun is 21.
The class starts at 9 a.m. and will go on for eight hours, starting at the EMA facility on 1965 Post Road., Suite 507. Pizza will be provided, but participants can bring their own lunch if they want.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.facebook.comevents/463692597530570/.
