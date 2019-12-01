Now in its seventh year, Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by social media and collaboration.
The event, following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, marks the unofficial launch of the charitable season. Many New Braunfels nonprofits will stage fundraising efforts encouraging individuals, communities and organizations to engage in philanthropic activities.
The Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation is hosting a 24-hour fundraiser to expand the Comal County Senior Center, 655 Landa Street, to provide additional services.
“Through our partnership with GIVE65, a program of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, we have the chance to double our fundraising efforts up to $5,000, but only while those matching dollars are still available,” stated a recent CCSCF Facebook post. “Matching dollars are awarded on a first-come, first-matched basis, meaning the earlier you give, the more likely your gift is to be matched.”
The CCSCF’s online fundraising period, from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday, seeks gifts of $10 or more pledged “as early as possible, so we have the greatest chance to receive up to $5,000 in matching funds to make a greater impact on the seniors we serve.”
For links to the CCSCF fundraiser, visit nbsenior.org. New Braunfels Young Life and other organizations are scheduling similar events Tuesday. For more, visit links at givingtuesday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.