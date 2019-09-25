Selecting and confirming Patrick O’Connell as the city’s next fire chief wasn’t as simple as New Braunfels City Council’s unanimous vote confirming him on Monday.
“We had great interest in our fire chief position,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “We received 59 applications and of those we narrowed down to six for interviews. The process included two panels — one consisting of at least each rank in the fire department; the other with several directors, both assistant city managers and battalion chiefs.”
Camareno said two finalists selected for final interviews were presented with two problem-solving scenarios and additional surprise scenario, with panel members contributing to “valuable feedback” on the finalists.
“After careful consideration I decided to promote Chief O’Connell. I look forward to his leadership in an already great fire department and ask that he be confirmed as the city of New Braunfels’ next fire chief,” Camareno said.
O’Connell, 45, had served as interim chief since former Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks retired on May 6. His 15-year career with NBFD included interim and permanent roles as fire marshal, emergency management coordinator and assistant fire chief.
Joining O’Connell for his swearing in by Mayor Barron Casteel were wife Cynthia, daughter Katherine and son Jacob, with daughter Rileigh unable to attend due to illness.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” he said. “There are a lot of great people in the department and with their assistance we hope to accomplish a lot of things. I told everybody how great the fire service has been not only for me but also my family.
“New Braunfels is truly a special place — not just because of the members of the fire department but everyone in the city family. I’m honored to be named chief and I promise to do my very best for you.”
O’Connell, whose first full day as chief was Tuesday, will receive a base salary of $135,000, city officials said.
Also Monday, council members issued a proclamation saluting Bruce Boyer, Jay Brewer and Betty Kyle as this year’s New Braunfels Living Legends. Braunfels Foundation Trust will honor all three at McKenna Events Center on Oct. 7.
“I can’t say how thrilled I’ve been at this wonderful honor,” Kyle said, before addressing the mayor, who she taught at Canyon High School. “I’m proud of joining these two gentlemen in receiving it, but for it to come from you makes it really special.”
Other council proclamations designated Oct. 10-13 as Gruene Music & Wine Fest Weekend and Oct. 7 as World Habitat Day.
On Monday, council also approved:
• Awards of annual contracts for various services and equipment purchases for several city departments, including one for repairs to Fischer Park Dam No. 1 Spillway.
• Termination of restrictive covenants in the Seidel subdivision; revised construction and materials agreements for the Klein Road Reconstruction Project and regional sports complex.
• The second and final readings of ordinances to raise the speed limit on Walnut Avenue between Landa Street and Business Interstate 35 from 30 to 35 mph; revising Parking by Permit Area B to include both sides of South Veramendi Avenue between East Basel Street and East Mather Street which would restrict daily parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 30.
• Appointments of 15 individuals and bylaws governing the city’s Workforce Housing Advisory Committee.
•Waivers from city sidewalk requirements for New Braunfels Utilities’ proposed Saur Lane subdivision and along Granada Hills in the proposed Red Hawk Trail subdivision.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
