New Braunfels Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor had one clear message for the people of New Braunfels Wednesday: Growth does not mean New Braunfels is going to run out of water.
Emphasizing the steps NBU is taking to diversify, secure and conserve water as New Braunfels continues to grow at a booming rate, Taylor presented both at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to interested community members.
New Braunfelsers were invited out to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center to learn more about NBU’s water sources, water infrastructure, water conservation efforts, peak demand management, NBU’s new aquifer storage and recovery program and rates rates.
“In 1985, 100% of NBU’s water was coming from the Edwards Aquifer,” Taylor said. “This was before the Edwards Aquifer Authority — which was created for sustainability.”
Realizing this was not a great long-range plan, NBU began to diversify, Taylor said.
As of 2019, NBU gets its water from six different sources — 36% from the Canyon Reservoir, 19% from Edwards Aquifer, 16% from the GBRA Mid Basin, 14% Run of River, 10% from the Trinity Aquifer, and 5% from the City of Seguin.
“(We plan for) a repeat of the drought of record,” Taylor said. “The drought of record for Texas was in the 1950s … and essentially what they’re saying it, ‘What is the driest ever, that ever existed on history in record?’ and that’s the worst case scenario they plan for.”
Diversifying the water supply helps protect NBU in case something happens to one of the sources, while also burdening each source less, Taylor explained.
Infrastructure is an important aspect NBU is also working to stay on top of and ahead of, Taylor said.
“Starting in 2017, very early in 2017, we created a water resources plan, and to be clear it’s not a supply plan, it’s a water resources plan,” Taylor said. “We want to look at all of our water resources as a whole and see how to go about best managing these resources.”
The plan was finished in 2018, and is updated annually, Taylor said.
“We have about $586 million worth of capital improvements in the works over the next five years,” Taylor said.
A major effort to help keep water rates low and make sure NBU’s customers have enough resources is managing peak demand and conservation efforts, Taylor said.
“We have a smart leak detection that uses technology — and I’m not making this up — that was created to detect water on Mars,” Taylor said. “We’ve been able to help customers find and stop leaks through our new smart meters. Sometimes it’s not even a leak, someone maybe left their hose on, and our program is able to flag that and warn the customer.”
A conservation effort that drove a lot of the questions during the evening forum centered around the aquifer storage and recovery program.
“It’s a complicated program, it took me like three years to really get it down,” Taylor said . “So what it is, is a water management strategy that would store excess water during plentiful times in the ground for use during dry periods.”
Taylor also touched on rates, explaining how the majority of costs will be on high volume water users in tiered rate increases.
“We’ll be going to council with those plans soon, but it would have those who are mostly using water for irrigation seeing the increase more so,” Taylor said.
Visitors also were given time before and after the forum presentation to browse 16 different NBU booths. Booths touched on both water and non-water related topics such as rain barrels, NBU’s drone program, Headwaters at the Comal, Energy Action Days, tree trimming, career opportunities, rebates and more.
For more information about NBU services and its water efforts, visit http://www.nbutexas.com.
