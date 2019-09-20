Comal County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the 2019 tax rate, which will fund next year’s spending and conclude the four-month budget process that began in May.
Commissioners first ratified the tax rate increase, nearly 2 cents higher than the 2018 rate of 35.7921 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, before adopting the 2019 rate of 37.7915 cents per $100.
Portions of the combined rate are designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, road and flood control funds. The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents and the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
The new rates go into effect Oct. 1. The 2020 budget, totaling $110.9 million, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020. Both measures will be filed with the county clerk’s office by Sept. 26.
Routine measures took up most of Thursday’s meeting. Commissioners approved a proclamation designating Tuesday, Oct. 1 as the 36th annual observance of National Night Out in the county.
Community Resource Team Sgt. Rick Cardenas, who with other Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies accepted the honor, said the department has arranged to attend 48 events throughout the county. Cardenas said the deadline to schedule CCSO representatives at NNO gatherings is next Thursday, Sept. 26.
Also, commissioners recognized Elizabeth “Yzabel” Alcoser upon her retirement after more than 13 years with the county courts at-law clerk’s office. They also accepted six donations totaling $492 for Comal County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy Camps.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Waggener Ranch subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for August 2019.
•A memorandum of understanding renewing CCSO participation in the United States Marshals Service’s Violent Offender Task Force program.
•Accepted the Texas Lottery Commission’s program governing 2020 charitable prize fee collections from licensed establishments, which beginning next year will directly pay counties that now receive collections through the state.
•A $25,000 grant from the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health which will fund data sharing efforts between agencies and government entities working to increase access to behavioral health services throughout the county.
•Revisions updating the county’s cloud computing and vendor access policies overseen by the information technology department.
To access Thursday’s video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
