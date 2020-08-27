Interested parties (Ashton Marlar, Cathy Clar and Kaley Bared) try to listen in on Saunders’ (Aleah Petmecky) and Max’s (Noah Tarnow) plans in this scene from Lend Me a Tenor, opening at Circle Arts Theatre on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Performances will be every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. through Sept. 12, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through Sept. 13. Tickets may be purchased at www.circleartstheatre.org or by calling (830) 837-6172. Submitted photo
Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig, Circle Arts Theatre’s fourth show of its 52nd season, is a Tony Award-winning comedy that organizers say will delight and amuse audiences with its fast-paced action, hilarity-inducing confusion and heart-warming relationships.
It is 1934 and world famous Italian opera singer Tito Morelli has come to Cleveland to perform in the title role of Verdi’s Pagliacci for a sold-out crowd of his adoring fans. But when Tito’s assistant, Max, finds him in distress prior to the first act, he administers a special tranquilizing tonic to tame Tito’s troubles.
