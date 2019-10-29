Seven months after Comal County commissioners and Yates/Sundt Joint Venture parted ways on sheriff’s office renovations linked to the new jail, they approved steps toward finding a firm to complete the overall project.
Commissioners on Thursday approved competitive sealed proposals as the delivery method for contractor bids on the Comal County Sheriff’s Office project component, and approved updating the contract with HDR Architecture Inc., which will receive $88,500 more to revise designs and other measures contained in the original agreement.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said HDR will prepare a new document that requires them to split documents for the jail and CCSO projects and removing the phasing component that would have kept some employees in the building during construction. He said $88,500 was a fair price for the revisions, which he said should be the last professional services cost before the project goes out for bidding.
“It’s a fairly big job because there’s a lot of overlap between the (jail and CCSO) documents,” he said. “The other part is removing the phasing components. In the original plan, portions of the CCSO were going to remain in the building during construction. Vacating the building will greatly simplify the project for the new contractor.”
In 2015, county voters approved $76 million for the new jail at South Water Lane and Interstate 35, and renovate and combine the current 337-bed jail with CCSO’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street.
In March 2017, the county contracted Yates/Sundt for both in a combined project that began that November. The plan called for the new 585-bed jail to be finished and opened this month, with work on CCSO renovations completed by July 2020.
By early 2019 it became clear to the county that Yates/Sundt, nearly four months behind schedule, couldn’t meet the projected date to begin CCSO renovations. Both agreed to remove the CCSO component from the overall project. The company will receive $64.4 million, if it completes most work by mid-December and all construction in February.
Hornseth and Purchasing Director Ramona Womack said it will likely be January before HDR completes its revisions, which must be approved by commissioners before bids are solicited. The project cost, originally $9 million and estimated at $12 million, could run higher as the procurement method doesn’t limit the county to selecting the low bidder – and in the meantime construction costs and materials will likely keep rising.
If the jail stays on schedule, the county hopes to begin revamping the sheriff’s office, which will be combined with the old jail, sometime in April. Krause said vacating the sheriff’s office, transferring those workers into temporary digs, and moving inmates from the old jail into the new facility, will be quite a process.
“It will be a matter of taking care of the details,” he said. “We want to make sure we have spaces for employees that will provide the same level of services the sheriff’s office always provides and be able to do that effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.