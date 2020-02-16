Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 3 primary elections, where registered voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties will cast ballots for candidates in Republican or Democratic primaries during the 11-day early voting period that ends Feb. 28.
Republican and Democratic candidates will seek party nominations for the Nov. 3 general election. Contested races include U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Districts 21 and 35, state supreme court and criminal courts of appeals justices, railroad commissioner, third court of criminal appeals, and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Both parties will also have several non-binding propositions on the ballot, designed to gauge opinions going into state party conventions later this spring.
Contested Comal County GOP races include Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; constable’s races in precincts 1, 3 and 4, and 433rd judicial district court justice. Comal County Democrats are unopposed in races for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 county commissioner and District 73 Texas House representative.
Republican primary winners for 433rd district judge; constables in Precincts 1, 3 and 4 and tax assessor-collector are assured four-year terms as all will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election. As of Wednesday, 106,206 Comal County voters had registered to vote in the primary.
Guadalupe County GOP voters will select nominees in contested races for U.S. House District 15; sheriff; Precinct 1 and 3 county commissioner; Precinct 2 constable; first 25th district court justice; fourth court of appeals chief justice and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Uncontested races in both parties are in Texas Senate District 21 and Texas House District 44.
Republican primary winners for Guadalupe County attorney; tax assessor-collector; Precinct 1, 3 and 4 constable and second 25th district court justice also won’t face a November opponent and assured four-year terms beginning in January.
Guadalupe County early polling sites, all open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24-28 are:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27)
Guadalupe County early polling sites, all open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24-March 2, are:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Grace Memorial Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
