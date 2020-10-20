City Manager Robert Camareno gives a presentation during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Chariman Tim Zipp speaks during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Audience members listen to City Manager Robert Camareno speak about the city's response to the pandemic during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
City Manager Robert Camareno gives a presentation during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
Chariman Tim Zipp speaks during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
Audience members listen to City Manager Robert Camareno speak about the city's response to the pandemic during Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation's State of the City Address at the Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its drawbacks, New Braunfels is on pace to surpass the 100,000 population threshold in 2022, City Manager Robert Camareno said Tuesday.
Camareno gave an overview of development and growth in New Braunfels during the Fourth Annual State of the City, hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation on Tuesday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.