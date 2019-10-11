Early-morning commuters traveling on Watson Lane near Farm-to-Market Road 1102 were detoured to other streets following the collision between an 18-wheeler and train on Thursday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred in the 300 block of Watson Lane West, just east of FM 1102 at 5:55 a.m.
“A northbound freight train struck a semi-truck at the Watson Lane crossing in New Braunfels today,” said Raquel Espinoza, Union Pacific senior director of for corporate communications and media relations said. “The driver was able to exit the vehicle and there were no injuries.”
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said deputies arrived shortly after the collision and had few issues coordinating traffic during the DPS investigation.
Smith said CCSO deputies exited the scene when a portion of Watson Lane reopened to traffic around 11 a.m. DPS public information officers said troopers reopened the rest of the accident area to traffic around 2:15 p.m.
“The incident caused some of the lead locomotive’s wheels to come off the tracks and cause minor track damage,” Espinoza said. “Our operating team cleared the area and made the necessary repairs.”
Additional details, such as the owner and driver of the 18-wheeler and damage estimates, were not immediately available late Thursday. Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS’s San Antonio-area public information officer, said it will take a few days before a preliminary report is filed.
