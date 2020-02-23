The first four days of early voting for the March 3 primary elections saw registered voters cast 8,638 ballots for Republican or Democratic candidates at Comal and Guadalupe county voting sites through Friday.
Unofficial totals reported by elections officials in both counties indicated that 4,908 of 106,221 eligible Comal County voters ballots at six sites; mail-in ballot totals were not immediately available. Guadalupe County voters cast 3,780 votes cast in person, and 1,141 through the mail for a total of 4,871.
Cynthia Jaqua, Comal elections administrator, said the county elections office tallied 30.73% of the county total thus far, followed by Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (19.48%) and St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake (18.72%).
“We had two really yucky days, but even on those days, people showed up to vote,” Jaqua said. “But the main elections office, and the two other locations have been very popular spots.”
The 11-day early voting period ends Friday for federal, state and local candidates from both parties vying for nominations to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
“We will be here from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and all of next week until 7 p.m.,” Jaqua added. “So please get out and vote.”
Both parties feature contested races for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Districts 21 and 35, justiceships on the Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Courts of Appeals and Third Court of Criminal Appeals; Texas railroad commissioner and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Both parties have non-binding propositions on the ballot for gauging voter opinions on selected topics ahead of state party conventions in May.
Contested Comal County GOP races include Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; constable’s races in precincts 1, 3 and 4, and 433rd judicial district court justice. Comal County Democrats are unopposed in races for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 county commissioner and District 73 Texas House representative. Primary winners in races for 433rd district judge; constables in Precincts 1, 3 and 4 and tax assessor-collector are assured four-year terms as all will be unopposed Nov. 3.
Guadalupe County GOP voters are selecting nominees in contested races for U.S. House District 15; sheriff; Precinct 1 and 3 county commissioner; Precinct 2 constable; first 25th district court justice; fourth court of appeals chief justice and Place 5 on the state board of education.
Uncontested races in both parties are in Texas Senate District 21 and Texas House District 44.
Republican primary winners for Guadalupe County attorney; tax assessor-collector; Precinct 1, 3 and 4 constable and second 25th district court justice also won’t face a November opponent and assured four-year terms beginning in January.
Comal County early polling locations will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at these sites:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
•Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 4 p.m. Thursday)
Guadalupe County early polling sites, all open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday are:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Grace Memorial Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
