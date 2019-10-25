New Braunfels Utilities’ Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Headwaters at the Comal, 333 East Klingemann Street in New Braunfels.
“New Braunfels Utilities is pleased to host these community events which help protect our rivers and personal privacy,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s executive director of communications and external affairs. “Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day are offered twice a year and NBU employees generously volunteer their time to serve our customers.”
Operation MedSafe is held in partnership with the New Braunfels Police Department. NBU customers can drop off expired and unused prescription medications and over-the-counter pills, tablets and liquids through a safe disposal method instead of flushing them or pouring them down drains where they could potentially contaminate the water supply.
Also accepted are capsules, patches, liquids and powders left in their original containers. New Braunfels Police officers will be on site to take possession of the medications to ensure proper disposal.
Community Shred Day affords residents the opportunity to have their confidential information securely shredded and recycled in an environmentally friendly manner. Up to two copy paper-sized boxes will be shredded for free; additional boxes will be shredded for $5 each, with the proceeds supporting NBU’s Utility Bill Assistance Program.
Residents attending Saturday’s community service events are welcome to take free, self-guided tours of the Headwaters at the Comal. For more, visit nbutexas.com or call 830-629-8454.
