Comal County Commissioners will entertain a short list of routine agenda when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in sections of the Cordova Bend at Canyon Lake, Vistas at Mountain Springs Ranch, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Lake of the Hills Estates subdivisions.
• Purchases of cameras for the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office.
• Acceptances of assigned South Texas Health Alliance healthcare provider agreements for the county’s indigent healthcare program.
• Appointments to the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District for terms ending July 31, 2023.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
