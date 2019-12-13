Christmas music lovers, rejoice — the Mid-Texas Symphony is bringing classic holiday favorites to the Jackson Auditorium this weekend.
On Sunday at 4 p.m., the symphony’s 60 musicians, along with about 100 kids from the Seguin Children’s Chorus, will take the stage at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin to perform more than a dozen selections.
“Christmas music is always the same, but we love it,” music director Akiko Fujimoto said. “Each year when we hear it, it causes us to reflect on and appreciate the good in our lives. It gets us in a generous spirit and puts us in the mood to be with the important people in our lives.”
The repertoire includes Anderson: “A Christmas Festival;” Rimsky-Korsakov: “Polonaise from Christmas Eve;” Rebikov: “Waltz from Christmas Tree;” Vaughan Williams: “Fantasia on Greensleeves;” Tchaikovsky: Selections from The Nutcracker: “Suite No. 1” and “Op. 71a;” Chase: “Christmas Favorites;” Herbert: “March of the Toys;” Seguin Children’s Chorus: holiday selections; Finnegan: “Christmas Singalong;” and Anderson: “Sleigh Ride.”
Though the names of the selections may not be familiar to everyone, Fujimoto assured listeners will recognize them when they hear them.
“If you like Christmas music, you’ll know 90% of what’s played,” she said.
Sitting in the room with an orchestra performing is a uniquely thrilling experience, Jason Irle, executive director of the MTS Society, said.
“Prepare to be amazed; it’s a special type of high, the feeling that happens when you experience a live orchestra,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize that they don’t have to drive to Austin or San Antonio to have that experience — they can get that same quality at home.”
For the musicians, the Holiday Favorites concert is similar to a family Christmas gathering, Fujimoto explained.
“The orchestra members are a family,” she said. “This concert has music that we love to sink into and share with other families.”
Tickets range in price according to seat location but generally run between $25 and $50. Season tickets, which range from $63.75 to $200, are also available for those wanting to give the gift of music to a loved one.
For tickets and more information, go to www.mtsymphony.org.
