New Braunfels City Council will consider approving a contract for final designs for a new police headquarters, the city’s 2019 federal block grant funding plan and financing for bond projects when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa Street.
Last September, the city contracted PGAL Architects to perform concept designs and imagery for the new police department facility approved in the May 2019 bond. On June 10, council approved the purchase of two land tracts totaling approximately 12 acres in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street across from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, for nearly $1.9 million.
The site will feature a 64,000 square-foot main building with a training room, dispatch area, offices, storage, conference rooms, expansion areas and forensic labs. A separate 11,000 square-foot building will house a maintenance garage, gym and storage area. Also on the site will be the voter-approved Veterans Memorial; all three are projected to cost $36.3 million.
PGAL’s final design contract will include designs for the police buildings, along with associated site work, bidding and construction phase services totaling nearly $1.9 million.
Council will receive an overview and discuss a timetable for issuing certificates of obligation to finance 2013 and 2019 bond projects and the first $5 million of New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation’s $15 million pledge toward the sports complex. Council will consider a resolution announcing the city’s intent to issue COs in September.
Council will receive a presentation on adding all-inclusive play equipment in areas of Morningside Park and Landa Park. The 2019 bond designated $500,000 toward the program, which will also receive federal and state funding. Council will also consider a presentation on a library proposal that would end fines for overdue materials.
Council will consider approving distributions of 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding to various nonprofits throughout the city. Agencies will share in the city’s $393,910 allotment of 2019-20 CDBG funding when the next program year begins Oct. 1.
Since 1994 the program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has distributed more than $9.8 million funds for city revitalization projects, affordable housing and economic and community development programs, and services benefiting low- and moderate-income residents.
Also Monday, council will discuss and consider approving:
•The appointments of one individual to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2022; one individual to the Building Standards Commission for a term ending Oct. 26, 2020; and two individuals to the Animal Services Advisory Board for terms ending Nov. 1, 2022.
•Approvals of contracts, and purchases of materials for various capital improvements, vehicles and equipment; requests for competitive sealed proposals for Fischer Park Dam No. 1 spillway repairs.
•An interlocal agreement between the city and Comal County for the utilization and renovation of county-owned properties into public parking at 340 North Seguin Avenue, 155 East Bridge Street, and 396 North Seguin Avenue.
•The second and final reading of ordinances amending city codes on: amending criteria for eligibility of New Braunfels Utilities board members; removing prohibition of overnight parking in the downtown parking zone, with those limits extended to include both sides of East San Antonio Street between Market Avenue and Gilbert Avenue and southwest side of North Market Avenue between East Mill Street to East San Antonio Street; amending rules and fees associated with rentals of picnic tables and facilities in city parks; amending the family member fee schedule for Das Rec; Parking by Permit Area K to include both sides of Kuehler Avenue between East Nacogdoches Street and St. Mary Street.
•Also, second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes defining access on collector/major thoroughfare streets, turn lanes and traffic impact analysis requirements and removing references to the sub-collector street section; de-annexing approximately 62.4 acres along Loop 337 from corporate city limits; rezoning properties and special use permits for properties located at 2850 Loop 337 and 947 State Highway 46 South.
•Public hearings and the first readings of ordinances amending city rezoning codes for properties located at 444 East San Antonio Street; 1260 S. Business 35; 358 East Nacogdoches Street and 491 Engel Road.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
